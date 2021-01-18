Snowshoe Snowflake

A picture taken from a drone piloted by Jordan Patoine captures a giant snowflake marked by people in snowshoes in the Seymour Farm field in Sutton. The picture was shared by Mary Waldron who noted the size of the snowflake was about 225 feet across. (Courtesy Photo)

