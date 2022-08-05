‘Sober House’ Fugitve Arrested By SJPD

St. Johnsbury Police located a Windham County man who allegedly went on a local crime spree and then didn’t show-up for court.
Lt. Mark Bickford noticed Jude C. Mischke, 53, walking down Summer Street on Wednesday and arrested him on a $500 warrant issued by the court.
Mischke, who is now being detained at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, came to St. Johnsbury to live in a local “Sober House.”
Caledonia Superior Court
But he was later charged with stealing a car from the Four Seasons neighborhood, wine from Maplefields convenience store and other personal items belonging to a West Burke woman in St. Johnsbury on June 20.
Mischke is charged with six new charges in Caledonia Superior Court including felony grand larceny and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, retail theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and two counts of violating conditions of release.
At a previous hearing, Mischke’s defense attorney told the court his client had been living at a sober house in St. Johnsbury called “Vermont Foundation Of Recovery.” The recovery organization publicly lists one of its sober houses at 87 Elm St.
Mischke’s has also been charged in Orange County court with drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and three counts of violating conditions of release.
