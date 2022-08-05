‘Sober House’ Fugitve Arrested By SJPD
Jude Mischke

St. Johnsbury Police located a Windham County man who allegedly went on a local crime spree and then didn’t show-up for court.

Lt. Mark Bickford noticed Jude C. Mischke, 53, walking down Summer Street on Wednesday and arrested him on a $500 warrant issued by the court.

