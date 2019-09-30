Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Civil War re-enactors stand Saturday afternoon in honor at the dedication of the new monument to Willie Johnston at Derby's monument park in Derby Center. In the background stands the Civil War monument, the first erected in the nation. (Photo by Robin smith
Deb Dolan, a re-enactor dressed as a woman of the Civil War era, lays flowers on the new monument in Derby to the nation's youngest recipient of the Medal of Honor, little drummer boy Willie Johnston of Salem, which would become part of Derby. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Civil War re-enactor Dave Hare on Saturday shows a replica of the drum that Willie Johnston would have carried into battle for the Union Army. A monument was unveiled Saturday at Derby's monument park in honor of Johnston. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Civil War re-enactors stand Saturday afternoon in honor at the dedication of the new monument to Willie Johnston at Derby's monument park in Derby Center. In the background stands the Civil War monument, the first erected in the nation. (Photo by Robin smith
The engraving on the Willie Johnston monument at Derby's monument Park. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Deb Dolan, a re-enactor dressed as a woman of the Civil War era, lays flowers on the new monument in Derby to the nation's youngest recipient of the Medal of Honor, little drummer boy Willie Johnston of Salem, which would become part of Derby. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Civil War re-enactor Dave Hare on Saturday shows a replica of the drum that Willie Johnston would have carried into battle for the Union Army. A monument was unveiled Saturday at Derby's monument park in honor of Johnston. (Photo by Robin Smith)
DERBY — Musket fire echoed across the quiet grounds of Derby’s monument park Saturday afternoon during the dedication of a new Civil War-era monument for the nation’s youngest Medal of Honor recipient.
Dozens of veterans, military leaders, community members and re-enactors gathered despite downpours at Derby’s monument park to learn about the steadfastness and bravery of young Willie Johnston of Salem, which became part of the town of Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.