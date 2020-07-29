Somber Memorial Amid Pandemic

Markers on the Newbury town green memorialize the 56 Vermonters who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 57th death was reported on Thursday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Markers on the Newbury town green memorialize the 56 Vermonters who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 57th death was reported on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments