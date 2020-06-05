Some Communities Close Pools For The Summer

As the summer heats up, kids looking to take a cool dip will be disappointed.
Some communities have closed their municipal pools this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pools in Bethlehem, Littleton and Woodsville will not open, due to bans on large groups and social distance guidelines, which make pools unprofitable to operate during the ongoing crisis.
“Pools lose money in a good year. Limiting the number of people who can use a pool will drop revenue [for admissions, lessons, season passes and concessions] even more,” said Chris Wilkins, director of Littleton Parks and Recreation.
In Littleton, pool losses are normally offset by summer day camp revenue. That won’t be the case this year.
“Because we’re limiting the number of kids in the park program, all of our revenues are dropping,” Wilkins said.
If pools are closed, kids may look to swim elsewhere.
That’s a concern, Wilkins said.
He worried that local children might seek out unsupervised waterways to cool off during the warm summer months.
Last Saturday there were three drowning deaths in New Hampshire. One involved a six-year-old boy in the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford, and the other claimed two people — a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man — in the Merrimack River in Canterbury.
“It’s a big concern,” Wilkins said. “I hope parents make the right choice and don’t take kids who aren’t ready or old enough [to ponds, lakes or rivers].”
“At my house, we bought a kiddie pool just to keep the kids cool. Even with a kiddie pool we maintain constant supervision. People really need to be safe this summer.”
Meanwhile pools that open will have strict rules.
The Town of Northumberland Recreation Department pool is scheduled to open July 1 and access will be restricted to a limited number of Groveton residents. Swimmers will be screened on arrival for COVID-19 symptoms. Children and staff will be separated into groups of 10 or less and be required to maintain social distance. No swim lessons will be offered this year.
Three other pools have not announced plans for this summer: The Lisbon Lion’s Community Pool, Kiwanis Pool (St. Johnsbury) and Powers Park (Lyndonville).
According to a Powers Park representative, “We are doing everything we can to open, however we still need to collect more data from the community, our staff and the government guidelines before we can give it a definite yes. Our plan is to go forward as if we can open so that we are ready and able if we can, and if not we have done the necessary maintenance that was needed either way.”
They added, “The restrictions on group numbers allowed in the area at one time makes it so that we are having to play out a lot of different scenarios financially. If we do open, it will definitely look different than past summers this year, but we really want to offer the community this opportunity if we can. The kids have already lost so much. We are working hard and will have an answer as soon as possible.”
