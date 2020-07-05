Some Food Pantries See Slowdowns Amid Virus Fears, Aid Programs

Jim Anan can’t explain it.
Despite an economic downturn and a global pandemic, traffic at the Littleton Food Pantry has dropped approximately 20 percent below pre-COVID-19 levels.
“We expected there would be a huge influx of people [but] it either has been the same or less,” he said. “Some days it’s just a trickle of people. It’s counter-intuitive.”
The same has been true elsewhere.
Monthly demand at the Bethlehem Food Pantry has declined 85 percent (from 30 to five households per month) during the pandemic, and the number of clients at the Good Shepherd Ecumenical Food Pantry in Woodsville dropped 30 percent in April.
For that reason, the Littleton, Bethlehem and (to a lesser extent) Good Shepherd pantries have had to throw out expired perishables like fruits, vegetables, breads and dairy products.
“I was quite surprised,” said Good Shepherd administrator Audrey DiMatties about the slowdown, adding that “a lot of our regulars are coming back and we’re getting closer to our pre-COVID normal, but we’re still not there.”
Food pantry operators offered various reasons for the low turnout.
Maybe people have used government aid (stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment and food stamp benefits) to pay for food. Maybe they have obtained food assistance through other means, such as school meal programs and large-scale food distribution events. Or maybe they are scared to go out.
Another reason is that some may think the pantries are closed.
After the Littleton Food Pantry served an all-time low of 51 families in June, the head volunteer went on social media and asked where everyone was. That led to a sudden surge in customers.
“I posted on Facebook asking why no one was coming in. It had 72 comments and 261 shares. I believe the post was the reason I had 19 people [come to the pantry in a single day]. It has been a long time since we have had that many people in one day,” the volunteer said.
Regardless of current numbers, food pantry demand is expected to climb later this summer, when seasonal businesses shut down and enhanced unemployment expires, particularly in the Twin State region where food insecurity was already a problem.
In Vermont, food insecurity has increased 46 percent since March, and in New Hampshire, 13 percent of children and six percent of seniors lived in food insecure homes before the pandemic.
“We may see another spike in people needing food,” Anan said.
Not every pantry has experienced a downswing.
The Community Cupboard in Lancaster and multiple pantries in the Northeast Kingdom all reported strong demand. Vermont pantries (and related operations) have reported increases up to 800 percent during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s now higher than it ever was during the previous recession [in 2008],” said Nicole Whalen of the Vermont Food Bank. “We’re facing some really unprecedented levels of food insecurity in our state.”
For that reason, the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program was launched, to provide supplemental food for low-income families.
In Vermont, that program will deliver an additional 3.27 million pounds of food over the next two months, on top of the million pounds per month distributed by the Vermont Food Bank.
Efforts like that could help explain why some local food pantries have experienced a dip in traffic, Whalen said.
“We’re three or four months into this and there have been fluctuations,” she said. “We’ve had moments of huge increases, moments of flattening out to a new normal, and it continues to fluctuate based on other things that are becoming available.”
Local pantries received strong backing, in terms of funds and food donations, at the start of the pandemic.
Community support will remain important as the year goes on, and more local families face financial struggles and food insecurity.
In Woodsville, DiMatties noted she had received a $100 donation on Thursday, and said ever dollar counts for her pantry, which is entirely staffed by volunteers and serves 13 communities.
“People here are trying to make sure the have-lesses are taken care of,” she said, adding that she hoped local low-income families would continue to come in, so that they could stretch their pandemic dollar further.
“The average family here doesn’t make a lot of money, so they might as well use us as a resource.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.