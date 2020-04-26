Some North Country Police Calls Down Amid Shutdown, Others Steady Or Rising

Since the coronavirus shutdown that began a month ago, general police calls for service are down in the North Country.
But other calls are holding steady, and some towns that are maintaining the typical amount of theft calls are beginning to see an atypical item being targeted by accused shoplifters.
“Compared to this time last year, we are are down in calls for service on a day-to-day basis,” Chris Tyler, deputy chief for the Littleton Police Department, said Friday. “But those are related to people being out in the community and shopping. We are seeing a decrease in lower-intensity calls, but are still very much dealing with the other calls, the domestic violence calls, the substance abuse and drug-related issues. Those are still prevalent and happening and holding steady in these times.”
So, too, are mental health-related calls and thefts.
“The thefts we are seeing now seem to be an increase of those from stores and are mostly alcohol-related thefts,” said Tyler.
Normally, thefts are of such items as clothing and foods, but lately, alcohol thefts have eclipsed them.
The recent thefts involve concealing alcohol and attempting to leave a store with it or attempting to consume alcohol on the premises, he said.
“We’ve seen a lot from the [Littleton Food] Co-op and from the liquor store itself, where normally we don’t have thefts from those locations,” said Tyler. “In the last month and a half, we had seven reports of thefts from the co-op, from which if we take two a year that’s a lot. I think we took at least four reports from the liquor store in the last month.”
The Littleton Food Co-op sells beer, wine and cider and the state liquor store on Meadow Street sells hard alcohol and wine.
Without having interviewed the individuals involved, police officers cannot definitely determine if the thefts relate to the pandemic and its resultant social distancing and stay-at-home order, but there could be a strong correlation, said Tyler.
“These are not the typical thefts we’ve had in those locations, and most of the time we don’t have thefts from there,” he said.
Some people could be struggling financially amid the shutdown and asking themselves if they should spend their limited income on food and try to steal alcohol to help them cope, said Tyler.
“Right now, the majority of thefts are in a very isolated area and are a very specific product,” he said.
With social distancing in place as the pandemic continues, police are interviewing fewer suspects than normal, and only in those cases where face-to-face contact is essential.
For other cases that can wait, they are collecting evidence and will follow up after the shutdown eases.
“We are still trying to to maintain a healthy workforce and be proactive in the community and do what we do,” said Tyler. “We want to provide the same service, but be as precautionary as we can.”
The job of officers has been made tougher during the shutdown, which has meant avoiding unnecessary interactions with people, more difficulties in getting search warrants signed, and grand juries for indictments in felony cases currently suspended, he said.
As Franconia police officers maintain the same social distancing guidelines and face the same challenges in policing, the Franconia Police Department is also experiencing what its police chief, Mac Cashin, on Wednesday said could be related to the shutdown.
“We are starting to see an upswing in our calls for service,” he said.
They are mostly mental-health related calls and Cashin said they could rise the longer the shutdown continues and the stress levels of some people rise.
In March, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, schools, and large gathering places.
On Friday, he issued an order extending New Hampshire’s current state of emergency by 21 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.