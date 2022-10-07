Some North Country Residents Say 2022 State Solid Waste Management Plan Falls Short

For the first time in nearly two decades, the state of New Hampshire has issued a new 10-year solid waste management plan (SWP), but some local residents and town officials have voiced concerns that it falls short, including in the area of New Hampshire’s stated goal of more waste diversion to reduce land-filling.
Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said specifics will be realized after actions in the plan are completed.
The plan, the first update since 2003, was issued on Sept. 30 and was prepared by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services after input from the Solid Waste Working Group (SSWG), which was authorized by the state’s solid waste management statute.
Earlier this year, a draft plan was made available for public comment, which closed on Aug. 26.
DES received comments from 74 people and organizations, in all totaling 393 pages.
A large number expressed concerns, including what some residents said is no plan to address the amount of out-of-state trash imported into New Hampshire (DES states the U.S. Commerce Clause prevents New Hampshire from prohibiting out-of-state waste, though critics said other states, such as Maine, have been able to prevent or reduce out-of-state trash) as well as no metrics in the plan to measure success and no bottle or can deposit system.
“I think the failure of DES to take its time to consult adequately with the SWWG, to pay attention to public comments, shows in this draft,” said Eliot Wessler, of Whitefield. “It is okay as a statement of goals, but is woefully lacking as an actual plan to achieve those goals. It may very well fulfill the letter of the Legislature’s requirement to update the SWP, but it does not even come close to fulfilling the spirit. And because New Hampshire’s North Country may be ground zero with landfill decision-making, the inadequacies of the draft SWP is an important issue for the North Country.”
In short, the 2022 SWP has no real action plan, said Wessler.
“This plan is not much different from the 2003 plan,” he said Thursday. “It includes the 2003 goals that have basically not been achieved. Why do we think the 2022 goals will be achieved when DES in 19 years couldn’t develop an action plan to develop those goals or make positive progress toward those goals? We are no farther along the rational management of our solid waste than we were 19 years ago.”
The Sugar Hill Select Board provided comment saying they were impressed with the “thoughtful and comprehensive draft Solid Waste Management Plan,” but have some concerns.
“There are no specifics about landfill siting,” said the Select Board. “Regulations for the siting of landfills must include the protection of aquifers, wetlands, lakes, rivers, streams, ponds and any other sensitive natural resources. Why not consider mandatory recycling, composting or other forms of waste diversion as our neighboring states have done? As the draft states, since 1990, waste management infrastructure in New Hampshire has not significantly shifted from disposal toward more preferred management methods.”
The public is eager to help with reducing and reusing and the state could be extremely influential in leading the way and making dramatic changes right now, they said.
“The draft should include sources of funding as well as a timeline for funding these initiatives,” said Sugar Hill Select Board members. “We do not want this plan to sit on a shelf. Finally, it would be really helpful if NHDES could communicate the status of these goals, objectives and initiatives to municipalities on a regular, let’s say monthly, basis.”
In his comment, Adam Finkel, a Dalton resident, environmental health sciences professor and a former health programs director for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said DES’s own solid waste report reveals that between 2015 and 2018 the amount of municipal solid waste disposed of in New Hampshire actually increased by 21 percent, despite the goal of continuous reduction in that amount.
“So how will New Hampshire reach its ambitious, but absolutely worthwhile goal, of 25 percent reduction by 2030 and 45 percent by 2050, against a trend that has been going in the wrong direction?” he wrote. “What will you do differently starting tomorrow?”
In the state’s solid waste management hierarchy, land-filling is the least preferred method (the other methods, from least to most preferred, are incineration, waste-to-energy, composting, recycling and reuse, and source reduction).
Finkel said his major concern with the entire SWP document is that, with the exception of one small section, “DES construes its entire ambition as reducing land-filling and other less desirable technologies per se, rather than to reduce the harms of trash on public health and the environment … The reason land-filling is at the bottom of the hierarchy is because poorly-sited and poorly-run landfills have harmed public health and the environment, not because ‘land-filling is bad.’ The N.H. Solid Waste Plan should have as its primary goal the reduction of risk, not the reduction of weight.”
Cheryl Jensen, a resident of Bethlehem and a member of that town’s conservation commission, said there is no funding mechanism in the plan, which she said has no components to make change happen.
“My concern is that, once again, nothing will change,” she said.
And as long as the state is willing to let private landfill companies build new landfills and expand existing ones, New Hampshire will be forced to take trash from other states, said Jensen.
“The state has capacity in municipally owned landfills such as Mt. Carberry [near Berlin], which is not required to take out-of-state trash,” she said. “Being able to deal with just New Hampshire’s waste is a change that needs to be made — somehow.”
Local lawmakers also weighed in, including state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, who said detailed plans need to be given for recommended goals and selection of landfill sites needs to meet criteria that contamination from liner leaks doesn’t reach water resources without remediation methods in place that will be the responsibility of the landfill owner.
In his letter to solid waste stakeholders announcing the new solid waste plan, DES Commissioner Robert Scott said a number of comments called for more specificity in the plan, but in many cases, specificity will only be possible after completing other actions in the plan.
“Commenters also requested that the document be modified to describe how the plan will be implemented, including detailing tasks, assignments, deadlines and metrics,” said Scott. “It would not be prudent or useful to predict the details of 10 years of implementation because the actions in the plan are dependent on each other and a multitude of changes affecting implementation will take place over the 10-year period.”
In addition, DES did not modify the plan to address comments urging the department to take a more direct role in advancing specific legislation and commit to implementing new policies that are not yet authorized in law, he said.
“NHDES does not play an active role in the legislative process, including requesting specific legislation, providing technical support and information to the Legislature on proposed legislation, and where appropriate, testifying in support of or opposition to specific bills,” said Scott.
In her comment, Jensen said, “The Department of Environmental Services is part of the problem. In the hearings, a representative from DES would appear and start off saying something to the effect of: ‘The department is not taking a stand on this bill.’ Then the representative would go on to essentially testify against the bill. Unless the department’s attitude changes from ‘can’t do’ to ‘can do,’ nothing is going to change. Leaders of the department need to reread its mission statement.”
