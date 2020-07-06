ST. JOHNSBURY — Work happening at the school will not be finished in time to accommodate St. Johnsbury voters for the Aug. 11 Primary Election voting. A small gymnasium at the school is the normal voting spot for both elections and Town Meeting decisions.
St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell reported on Monday that the temporary location for next month’s vote will be at the Welcome Center. Restrictions will be in place to help thwart the threat of COVID-19 transmission. Jewell noted that the number of people allowed into the polls at any one time will be limited. Anyone wishing to enter must wear a mask and must use hand sanitizer that will be provided. “Every booth and pen will be cleaned in between each voter,” she stated.
The space where the booths will be placed is the open area where the select board meets for their public meetings. Jewell said the plan is to provide six booths with only two people allowed at each booth. In normal times at the school voting site, the town places between eight and 10 booths out that accommodate up to four people at each booth.
The polls at the Welcome Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Jewell said the August Primary is typically a low voter turnout event, and with concerns about the virus many people will likely choose to vote by mail. Last week the town sent out postcards to the town’s voters giving them an opportunity to reply and ask for an absentee ballot through the mail. As of Monday, Jewell said, about 220 ballots had been mailed as of Monday.
There are currently 4,360 people on St. Johnsbury’s voter checklist. During the Primary two years ago only 953 people voted with 785 of those voting at the polls and the remainder voting by mail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.