Some Statehouse Bills Have Bethlehem Select Board Members Concerned

As a diverse array of bills make its way through New Hampshire’s 2022 legislative session, several have caught the eye of Select Board members in one town, prompting them to reach out to legislators with letters of concern.
During the Bethlehem Select Board meeting last week, board member April Hibberd brought up several pieces of legislation, one of which is House Bill 1033, which seeks to prohibit the recipient of a grant or appropriation of county, municipal, school district, or village district funds from using such funds to engage in lobbying activities.
The concern, said Hibberd, is Bethlehem has a membership with the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
“That’s what they do, they advocate for municipalities,” she said. “For example, during COVID they advocated for towns to delay town meetings. They helped get funding for a lot of the CARES Act. So this would prevent us from doing that.”
“So that would effectively limit our voice,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Depending on how one interprets HB 1033, it could also prohibit board members from making a telephone call to a state legislator from a town telephone because the phones are being paid for with tax dollars, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
“If this breaks the way campaign finance regulations do, it could really become really cumbersome and problematic,” she said.
All of New Hampshire’s 234 municipalities are members of NHMA, which Morris called an invaluable resource.
“NHMA serves as a middleman between us and the Legislature,” she said. “It basically prevents legislators from getting phone calls from every single selectman in the state.”
Bethlehem could lose its ability to continue its current relationship with NHMA, such as, for instance, when NHMA contacts the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State with an election issue to see how it can be resolved, said Morris.
Jensen agreed to draft the board’s letter of concern about HB 1033.
Another bill of concern, said Hibberd, is HB 1064, which sought to require hand counting in all elections and the use of hand-marked paper ballots and prohibit the use of electronic devices, such as AccuVote ballot tabulator machines, to count and tally ballots.
A day after Bethlehem’s Select Board meeting, the House Election Law committee killed HB 1064.
For several years, the town of Bethlehem has had an AccuVote, which is supported by most residents.
One bill Hibberd asked board members to support is HB 1417, which seeks to reinstate 7.5 percent of the contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System that would be paid by the state.
The bill comes after several years of the state downshifting its retirement contributions for state, county, municipal, and school employees to local municipalities and school districts, with the end result of towns and schools picking up a greater and greater portion of the share, which has strained some budgets.
HB 1417 had been recommended to be killed by a House committee, but now it’s in the House Finance Committee and will be heard on March 23, said Hibberd.
The state used to contribute much more than 7.5 percent to the retirement system, but stopped paying, which led the municipal retirement share to skyrocket, she said.
“This would at least have the state pay 7.5 percent and will help municipalities and give us 7.5 percent that we don’t have to pay,” she said.
Hibberd also asked the board to support HB 1122, which is sponsored by state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill; state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton; and state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and seeks to allow municipalities to collect and resell construction and demolition debris at its transfer station.
Bethlehem is expected to have its own transfer station in four years.
Shortly after HB 1122 was introduced, Egan briefed Bethlehem’s Select Board and conservation commission on that bill and others for which he sought town support.
The House has passed HB 1122, which is now in the Senate.
But some of the other bills presented by Egan have not fared as well.
Legislation seeking to increase fines for littering and directing the revenue to support more conservation officers for New Hampshire Fish and Game was killed.
A bottle and drinking container bill that seeks to establish a statewide container deposit recycling program and encourage more recycling by allowing a return of 10 cents per container was referred to interim study.
