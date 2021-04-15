Some Towns, Businesses To Continue To Require Masks

Don’t toss your masks just yet.
While it’s true that Gov. Chris Sununu is allowing New Hampshire’s mask mandate to expire on Friday, municipalities and private businesses can still demand face coverings.
Some plan to do just that.
Gretchen Harvey, owner of Aylakai & The Broom Closet in Littleton, will continue to require customers to wear masks — regardless of a state mandate.
She said masks remain necessary as COVID-19 case numbers surge in New Hampshire, particularly in Littleton, which reported a record 51 cases on Thursday.
The town’s 7-day positive test rate is the fifth highest in the state at 17.3%. Neighboring Bethlehem is the fourth highest (17.4%).
“With cases on the rise, I can’t even imagine why the mask mandate is being lifted, to be quite honest,” she said. “Masks have helped protect my staff and me all of last summer and through the holidays. We have a very small space, with a lot of people coming from all over the place, and none of my employees have gotten ill because we are following the proper protocols.”
Similarly, Clare Brooks, owner of Little Village Toy and Book Shop in Littleton, will maintain a mask requirement for customers in compliance with federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Meanwhile, she noted, employee mask requirements are a separate issue. They are covered under New Hampshire’s retail and restaurant guidelines, which expire May 7.
Brooks disagreed with Sununu’s decision to lift the mask mandate now, noting that the majority of New Hampshire residents won’t be fully immunized until at least mid-May.
“My customers want masks,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of my customers are coming here because of that. I’d rather lose a couple of customers for their unwillingness to wear masks than lose a couple of customers to COVID.”
Harvey and Brooks both faced pushback from anti-mask customers prior to the governor’s mask mandate in November. They expect those outbursts could occur again once it expires.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing a little while longer to get over the hump,” Harvey said. “Sure it’s a pain in the ass. Nobody wants to wear these stupid masks every day. But we’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do, and it’s been working.”
Elsewhere, Franconia’s municipal face-covering ordinance enacted on Nov. 23 — a week after the governor’s mask mandate began — will continue.
The regulation remains in effect for 30 days after the lifting of the COVID-19 State of Emergency by the governor, unless it is renewed by the Select Board.
It has an enforcement piece — with a written warning for the first offense and fines of $100 for the second offense and $2000 for the third and subsequent violations — and includes the following provisions:
— Employees of all businesses would need to wear a face-covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public, and whenever they are within six feet of a co-worker or customer.
— Members of the public would have to wear masks when entering any business or government building, or common area in a residential/commercial building complex of greater than two units.
— Face coverings are not required in outdoor public spaces or worksites where people can maintain six feet of public distance. They are also not required for restaurant patrons while seated at tables.
Franconia also has a separate policy that requires masks for employees and visitors in town buildings.
Jill Brewer, chair of the Franconia Select Board, criticized the governor’s decision to let the state mask mandate expire as “premature” but noted that Franconia has reported no problems with mask-wearing.
“I’ve been really impressed with how Franconia has been complying. Whenever I go in a business people are masked and the stores have done a good job of putting signage up,” she said, adding that Franconia Police have not been called on to enforce the town’s mask ordinance. “So my perception is that it’s been working really well, and hopefully it will continue to work and people won’t get complacent, because obviously, the masks are working.”
