Someone Smashes Rent-A-Center Box Truck Windows

St. Johnsbury Police reported that they’re looking for someone responsible for smashing windows of a Rent-A-Center box truck between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Monday.
The vehicle was parked in the lot behind the store on Railroad Street when the crime occurred.
Officer Gerald Schartner noted in his report that both front windows were smashed out.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Schartner with the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
