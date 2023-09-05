Korey Lee George

Korey Lee George appears in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Mike Donoghue)

 Mike Donoghue

BURLINGTON — The planned joint trial of a former Williston woman and her son on murder charges for killing her husband during a nighttime ambush in Hinesburg four years ago has taken an unusual twist when Korey Lee George pleaded guilty and said his mother pulled the trigger.

George, 35, struck a plea deal that is expected to get him a prison term of 18 years to life for pleading guilty to conspiring with his mother, Angela M. Auclair, to kill her husband, David Auclair, 45, of Williston, at a rural parking area off Gilman Road in Hinesburg on July 11, 2019.

