The Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees on Monday afternoon unanimously named interim chancellor Sophie Zdatny as the permanent chancellor of the VSCS system.
Board Chair Churchill Hindes said he and Zdatny met with Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders on Monday regarding her looming appointment as the interim chancellor. He praised her work and team-building since the departure of former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.
“That’s a giant step considering how deep we were into uncertainty,” a few months ago, noted Hindes.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Zdatny.
Spaulding resigned after major backlash ensued when he proposed shutting down Northern Vermont University (NVU has campuses in Lyndon and Johnson) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
Since that time, VSCS General Counsel has served as the interim chancellor, helping to navigate the system through a time of fiscal uncertainty as the Vermont Legislature works to provide some $30 million in needed bridge funding for the coming year to keep the campus footprints as they are.
In addition to NVU and VTC, the state colleges’ system also includes the Community College of Vermont and Castleton University.
Efforts to obtain Zdatny’s salary and the length of her contract were not available by press time on Monday and were not included in the VSCS press release made public after the decision was made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.