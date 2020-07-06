The Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees on Monday afternoon unanimously named interim chancellor Sophie Zdatny as the permanent chancellor of the VSCS system.

Board Chair Churchill Hindes said he and Zdatny met with Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders on Monday regarding her looming appointment as the interim chancellor. He praised her work and team-building since the departure of former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.

“That’s a giant step considering how deep we were into uncertainty,” a few months ago, noted Hindes.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Zdatny.

Spaulding resigned after major backlash ensued when he proposed shutting down Northern Vermont University (NVU has campuses in Lyndon and Johnson) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).

Since that time, VSCS General Counsel has served as the interim chancellor, helping to navigate the system through a time of fiscal uncertainty as the Vermont Legislature works to provide some $30 million in needed bridge funding for the coming year to keep the campus footprints as they are.

In addition to NVU and VTC, the state colleges’ system also includes the Community College of Vermont and Castleton University.

Efforts to obtain Zdatny’s salary and the length of her contract were not available by press time on Monday and were not included in the VSCS press release made public after the decision was made.

