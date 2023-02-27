Members of the Irasburg Selectboard announced plans for the resumption of the town’s traditional “Soup Up” Town Meeting supper to be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., just before Town Meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the supper.
Besides crock pots of home-cooked soup and stew donated by local home cooks, the pre-meeting supper will feature salads and home-made desserts.
“The Soup-Up Town Meeting supper had become an Irasburg tradition,” said Town Clerk Danielle Ingalls. “The COVID pandemic brought a two-year interruption to our town tradition. Now, after a long absence, it’s an opportunity for Irasburg neighbors to visit and have a bite to eat before we get down to town business. Irasburg is full of good cooks, so the supper is always delicious.”
The supper will be held on the first floor of Irasburg’s Town Hall. Town Meeting will take place as usual, on the second floor of the Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
Families are warmly welcomed to the Town Meeting Supper. The supper is free. Although donations are not required, organizers welcome donations of home-made soup or dessert. For more information, or to arrange for a donation, please contact Town Clerk Danielle Ingalls, irasburgtc@comcast.net 802-754-2242.
