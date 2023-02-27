Members of the Irasburg Selectboard announced plans for the resumption of the town’s traditional “Soup Up” Town Meeting supper to be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., just before Town Meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the supper.

Besides crock pots of home-cooked soup and stew donated by local home cooks, the pre-meeting supper will feature salads and home-made desserts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments