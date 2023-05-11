BURLINGTON – A South American woman, who authorities say produced videos showing sadistic abuse of a boy and the purported torture/killing of a man to provide pleasure for a registered nurse in Vermont, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday in Burlington to a child pornography charge.

Moraima Escarlet Vasquez-Flores, 40, of Venezuela, admitted to aiding and abetting Sean Fiore, 39, of Burlington in the receipt of child pornography in October 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments