South End Work Underway At Lake Willoughby

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) has begun work on improvements to the south end of Lake Willoughby in Westmore.
This fall, the focus will be on completing an overflow parking lot at the ballfields on the west side of Route 5A. The next phases will begin in the spring and summer of 2022. These include parking area improvements, ADA-accessible boat ramp access and boardwalk to the West Cove beach, and bathroom facilities.
Regular updates on work progress and site conditions will be posted on the FPR website at www.vtfpr.org.
Since 2016, FPR has been working with funding support from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). NBRC invests in economic and infrastructure projects in Vermont and several other northern border states. LWCF provides matching grants to States and local governments for the acquisition, conservation, and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.
“Lake Willoughby is an incredibly special place for so many, from those who are lucky enough to call this part of Vermont home to those who travel here from afar,” said FPR Commissioner Michael Snyder. “We’re proud that work on this project has begun, and we’re grateful to the town of Westmore, the recreating public, FPR staff, and our funders: it truly has been a team effort to get to this exciting moment.”
Visitors can expect construction vehicles, equipment, and some detours for access to the site while work is being completed. Work will mostly be done during weekdays, and signage will be placed during active construction times. FPR employs a site manager who will be on site most days to provide information.
“We don’t anticipate too many disruptions to visitors’ experiences at Lake Willoughby,” said Louis Bushey, FPR Stewardship Forester.
For more information and background on the site improvements at Lake Willoughby, visit www.vtfpr.org.
