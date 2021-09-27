SOUTH KIRBY — The one-room schoolhouse in South Kirby is about to get even more charming, thanks to a 16-year-old student working to become an Eagle Scout.
With the help of his father Christian, Dominic Shackleton built a diminutive model of the historic schoolhouse — to be a little free library — near the home where he lives with his dad, mom Fiona and sister Trixie, as his community service project to earn his Eagle Scout status.
On Sunday afternoon, during a gathering of friends and community members, including the head volunteer from the Green Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America — Council Commissioner Leslie Sanborn — Dominic’s accomplishment was celebrated. He cut a ribbon encircling the miniature white schoolhouse, complete with a matching metal roof, and was helped to fill it with donations his family and others hauled to the event.
Dominic said he and his family have long wanted to contribute something to their adopted home in the Kirby farming landscape. They moved here a handful of years ago and had lived in Simsbury, Conn. Christian and Fiona moved to the United States about 20 years ago from their home country, England.
“We’ve always wanted to do something for this area,” said Dominic. He said they had first thought about a bulletin or notice board to place at the South Kirby Schoolhouse, with information about the area and the community, but settled on a small free library instead as a way to honor the schoolhouse’s past and bring a new community resource to the rural landscape.
As far as he knows, the Little Free Library he built is the first in the town of Kirby.
Sunday’s opening of the library was also attended by Town Clerk Wanda Grant.
Sanborn said on Sunday, “This is a wonderful project. I admire him for staying with it.” She said the project was close to her heart, as her father Albert Wood, grew up nearby and attended the South Kirby Schoolhouse.
During Sunday’s ribbon-cutting and opening of the little library, Dominic thanked every person there for taking the time to attend the brief dedication. A plaque will be attached to the library soon, said his dad.
Dominic, a senior at Burke Mountain Academy, said friends from his troop in Simsbury, #175, came up to help with the post the small library is attached to, as well as to build a stone pathway and standing area for the structure. Boy Scouts from the local troop, #007 painted the library to contribute to the project.
According to Fiona, “Dominic started his scouting journey at age 6, when he was a cub scout in Granby, Conn. Five years later he earned his Arrow of Light, and crossed over into Scouts, joining Troop 175 in Simsbury. He has been an active scout with Troop 175 since then, becoming a remote scout when we moved to Kirby in 2017. He has been a patrol leader with Troop 175 and more recently a Den Chief with Cub Pack 007, St. Johnsbury, where he supports Cub master Chris Haggett.”
In a packet of information about his project that is more than 30 pages in length, Dominic wrote, “After surveying local residents in my small rural community (population 493), I decided that the best Eagle Scout service project would be a Little Free Library outside the historic (1825 to 1970) single room schoolhouse in South Kirby…
“The schoolhouse closed in 1970 and has only been used for occasional community meetings under town management. The Little Library will be useful to local residents and I hope it’ll attract visitors to the historic building. I attended a Kirby town council meeting and they approved the idea. For the project I plan to design, build, install, and register (littlefreelibrary.org) a Little Free Library. In addition, I’ll work with a local quarry to pick out some granite slabs for a walk way to the library. I plan to lead and work with the Cub Scout Pack 007 from St. Johnsbury, VT where I am a den Chief. I will coordinate with Pack 007 for a book drive for book donations, with construction painting and installation.
“Kirby is rural and mostly a dairy farming community with no stores or even a church. The nearest public library is 15 miles away and the Little Free Library will help serve the local families; the older population (some of who were educated at the schoolhouse before it closed in 1970), and younger family members will be encouraged to read,” Dominic wrote. “Dairy farming is work and time intensive, and the Little Free Library will hopefully make access to reading materials easier for farmers, neighbors and their families. Community members I spoke with said that they didn’t have enough time to go to the library and liked the idea of sharing books within their immediate community.”
He wrote, “The location of the Little Free Library at the South Kirby historic schoolhouse is also a point of interest for visitors who plan to visit the 251 towns in Vermont — the 251 club — www.vt251.com/). I plan to build a Little Free Library that will compliment the architecture of the historic school house and the surrounding area.”
