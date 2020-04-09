Space To Hang Out

Friends from St. Johnsbury Academy social distancing in the parking lot of the Green Mountain Mall on Tuesday afternoon are, from left: Isabel Bourgeois, 16, of St. J, a junior; Katie Cushing, 16, of Lyndonville, a junior; Holly Stein, 17, a junior from Waterford, and Alisa Martin, 16, a junior from Danville. Asked what they called their activity, visiting in their cars at the near abandoned mall on a spring afternoon, Alisa matter of facting responded, "social distancing!"

