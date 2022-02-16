SpaceX Internet Provider Lands In Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NH — SpaceX, the rocket ship and space transportation company founded by billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has landed in Bethlehem.
During Monday’s Bethlehem Board of Selectmen, Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said SpaceX’s satellite Internet service called Starlink appears to be available in the area; data tests are beginning, and from what he’s been told by those who’ve done them, the tests indicate the speed is great and there are no problems with interrupted Internet service.
Starlink comes at a time when the town has been trying to expand the number of providers for Bethlehem residents, many of whom report slow and spotty service and a very limited number of providers to choose from.
According to its website, SpaceX operates a constellation of satellites to provide satellite Internet across the globe, and the service is ideal for rural or remote communities where connectivity has been unreliable or unavailable.
“Starlink said if you’re interested you can sign up now and in six months we expect the service,” said Caplain. “For folks who like the service, it would be about $50 a month. It would be great if people looked into it, and if they’re interested, to sign up for it, to show interest so we have an alternative Internet provider up here. I don’t think there’s any commitment at this point. What I’ve heard at this point is very positive.”
To date, there have largely been just two Internet options in Bethlehem — Spectrum, which provides Internet through cable, and Consolidated Communications, which provides it through DSL.
As the town seeks to gain more independence for residents and businesses in choosing an Internet provider, it is also moving toward more independence in the realm of solid waste management and toward the opening of its own transfer station.
Also on Monday, selectmen voted to endorse and adopt the Northeast Resource Recovery Association recycling program to help Bethlehem prepare for its own transfer station with NRRA recycling programs and educational materials for residents.
And in an effort to reduce the town’s solid waste output, Select Board Member Veronica Morris made a motion to authorize members of the town’s transfer station committee and conservation committee to gather related information to share with residents.
That motion was also approved by the board.
Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant program, NRRA offers two consumer educational programs, both for free, said transfer station committee member, Barry Zitser .
“This is a program that we’re eligible for and the executive director asked me to make sure that Bethlehem is aware of it,” he said. “It will be a four-month-long program and will kick off on April 18, and the goals are to enable towns to recycle more and better.”
The information will be disseminated through weekly social media posts, videos, 10 biweekly, newsletters and a dedicated page on NRRA’s website, said Zitser.
Instructions will be given on how a town can run its own “recycle right” program and how residents can follow the recycling stream and circular economy, he said.
Towns that are interested are asked to pledge, but a pledge is not a formal written document and is instead used to help the USDA document which towns and the number of them that are participating, said Zitser.
“NRRA is the greatest resource I have found for New England rural communities on solid waste management, which helps to save towns money, residents money, and enhance our environment,” he said. “I can’t conceive of any downside. It’s a public education program as we move toward post-landfill management of solid waste.”
