Spark Grants Benefit Local Initiatives
The Vermont Community Foundation announced its Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $116,571 to 41 organizations for projects that strengthen community connections. Five of the organizations benefiting are local.

“This is an impressive list of grants that demonstrates creative thinking around bringing together Vermonters through art, food, recreation, and learning,” said Holly Morehouse, vice president of grants and community impact at the Vermont Community Foundation. “Equally as impressive are contributions from our inspiring fundholders—this is the most funding that Spark has distributed in recent years, and we are grateful for your partnership.”

