Spark Grants Benefit Local Initiatives

The Vermont Community Foundation announced its Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $116,571 to 41 organizations for projects that strengthen community connections. Five of the organizations benefiting are local.
“This is an impressive list of grants that demonstrates creative thinking around bringing together Vermonters through art, food, recreation, and learning,” said Holly Morehouse, vice president of grants and community impact at the Vermont Community Foundation. “Equally as impressive are contributions from our inspiring fundholders—this is the most funding that Spark has distributed in recent years, and we are grateful for your partnership.”
Locally supported are the following:
• Friends of Stowe Adaptive Sports (FSAS) received $3,000 to support Rock Climbing without Barriers. FSAS will offer an adaptive rock climbing clinic to train coaches and volunteers from three partner organizations (MetroRocks, StoweRocks, and Elevate), expanding access to this sport to individuals with disabilities in Northern Vermont. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington;
• Jay/Westfield Joint Elementary School received $3,000 to support the Jay/Westfield Joint Elementary School Greenhouse, which will provide educational opportunities by constructing a greenhouse for growing seedlings to be planted in the school garden. The greenhouse will create an alternative learning space where students can engage with the whole growing process. County to be served: Orleans;
• Rural ARTS Collaborative received $3,000 to support gatherings at the Craftsbury Community Greenspace, bringing people from across town to gather, make wood-fired localvore pizzas, meet new people, and enjoy nature. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Orleans;
• Town of Brownington received $3,000 to support monthly community events, providing a relaxed environment for neighbors to meet each other, share a meal, listen to music, exchange resources, and strengthen community spirit. County to be served: Orleans;
• Town of Lyndon received $3,000 to support a sculptural public art installation at the Sanborn Covered Bridge. This collaborative project will create a public art sculpture to welcome visitors and residents into Riverfront Park and downtown Lyndonville. County to be served: Caledonia.
The Spark Connecting Community program will reopen in spring 2023. Visit vermontcf.org/spark for more information.
