People walk beneath the St. Johnsbury School bell tower on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Voters in St. Johnsbury will vote at the St. Johnsbury School on Tuesday on a $3 million bond request by the school for heating system and security projects. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A boy walks toward St. Johnsbury School on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A sign in front of the St. Johnsbury School reminds voters about a bond vote for school projects to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca address the public during a school bond informational meeting on Monday night at the St. Johnsbury School. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
