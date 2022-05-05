Special Franconia Town Meeting To Be Held May 20

Per decree of the Grafton Superior Court, the town of Franconia will be holding a special town meeting on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at Lafayette Regional School.
Two articles will be discussed during the in-person meeting, both of which have to do with the town purchasing needed vehicles — a new highway truck and a fire engine. Last month, the town select board explained that they were not aware of the availability of a new highway truck or the need for a new fire engine until after the deadline for warrant articles for the March town meeting had passed.
Consequently, the board filed a petition with Grafton Superior Court on April 8, asking for a special meeting to be held on Monday, May 2 in order to meet a May 5 deadline for a lower price on the fire apparatus. However, with a court date of last Friday, April 29, an even later special town meeting date was needed.
“There just wasn’t enough time,” explained Town Administrator Kim Cowles on Wednesday afternoon. “Looking at the town schedule and the school schedule, the 20th was a date that worked and the court was in agreement with that.”
Cowles said she was able to speak with both trucking companies, as well as the financing institution and they all agreed to hold their prices through the end of May.
“If all goes smoothly, I’ll be very busy on the day after the special town meeting and we’ll get everything in order,” she said.
Cowles explained that the urgency of the process is the long lead time to get vehicles: for instance, the delivery of the new fire truck — if approved — will not happen until the end of 2023.
While the combined value of the new trucks is almost $900,000, only a small portion of the funds will be coming from taxpayers; the majority will be coming from reserve funds already set aside for the purchases, as well as a large unassigned fund balance.
The first article asks if the town will vote to raise up to $210,000 to purchase a new truck for the highway department.
Currently, Franconia owns four highway trucks, but one is for summer use only, one is a 6-wheeler and the other two are unsafe when fully loaded with sand or salt because they then exceed the manufacturer’s rating by five tons. On March 1 — after the 2022 town meeting warrant had been posted — the select board learned of a highway truck for sale that would fit the town’s needs and budget.
The highway truck will be funded by the withdrawal of $95,000 from the Highway Truck Capital Reserve Fund and $115,000 from the unassigned fund balance. According to Cowles, the unassigned fund has a total of between $1.3 and $1.4 million.
The second article asks if the town will authorize the select board to purchase a fire truck in the amount of $676,438.
During a March 2 inspection of Engine 2 — which serves as the town’s primary fire suppression apparatus — significant rot and corrosion were discovered on the pump’s housing and components and the engine was placed out of service due to the potential failure of the pump. Franconia fire officials have been working with surrounding fire departments on a response plan in the event of a smoke or fire call in Franconia, the Caledonian previously reported.
The fire truck will be paid for, in part, by the withdrawal of $400,000 from the Fire Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund as a down payment. After a pre-payment discount, the net amount of $254,214 will be financed over a six-year lease purchase agreement of $58,219.59 per year from 2024 through 2028 — to be raised by taxation.
The Franconia select board recommends both articles.
