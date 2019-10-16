Special Meeting For Walk-Through Of St. J School Today

In November, St. Johnsbury voters will be asked to support a bond project for school safety upgrades and a new boiler. There is construction equipment at the school this summer for projects being done before back to school. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Townspeople are invited to a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. today to learn more about the projects the school district seeks $3 million to pay for through a Nov. 5 vote.

Officials will lead people through a walk-through of the school and answer questions on the bond proposal in a meeting following the tour.

