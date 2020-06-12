Special Needs Residents Cut Off From Services

Julie Ryan is worried.
Her 22-year-old daughter, Donale, has become emotionally distant and her 6-year-old grandson has stopped making progress in reading and writing.
Both have special needs. Both have struggled during the pandemic without critical services from Common Ground, a program of Northern Human Services.
“They’re stuck and home and they get depressed,” said Ryan, a Lancaster resident.
Organizations like Common Ground suspended face-to-face programming for all but the neediest clients in mid-March due to COVID-19 precautions.
That means those with developmental disabilities have been cut off from the outside world for two-and-a-half months.
Ryan is concerned about the long term impact.
“Without those services, these kids will be left behind even more,” Ryan said.
However, there is hope.
Next week the state’s stay-at-home order ends and Common Ground, which laid off two-thirds of its staff when the pandemic hit, will begin to rehire workers and resume services like home visits, job placements and community activities for its 125 clients.
It will be a slow process.
Common Ground cannot simply flip a switch. Nor can they resume sending clients into situations that could pose health risks for them, their caregivers or the public at large. The organization will proceed with caution, and hold team meetings to develop a game plan for each client, said Common Ground director Mark Vincent.
“It won’t be overnight. It will be one person at a time,” he said. Clients will be prioritized based on health and need. Hours will likely be cut back. Some may be unable to participate until an effective treatment or vaccine is developed. “It will be slow, gradual and safe.”
“…FOLKS BECOME PRETTY ISOLATED”
The return of Common Ground is eagerly awaited by many.
That includes Matt and Casey Kristoff of Bethlehem, home-care providers for a 31-year-old client.
“Not having a day program has a big effect,” said Matt Kristoff, noting that his client “was out of the house [with Common Ground] for 35 hours a week. He’s somebody who does really well with routine and does really well with predictability.”
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of organizations like Common Ground, he said.
“[Common Ground] adds to the quality of life for the folks we work with. They connect those folks with their community and find ways for people to give back and make connections with the community,” Kristoff said. “Without those services those folks become pretty isolated — and that’s not in anybody’s best interests.”
Ryan agreed. With Common Ground operating below capacity, she is seeing setbacks.
Her daughter and grandson have already become withdrawn and frustrated without the structure, support, and social contact that Common Ground provided.
Before the pandemic, her daughter spent three days a week with Common Ground delivering Meals on Wheels, going to the gym and venturing into the community. Now she has grown depressed and spends most of her time in her room, Ryan said.
“[My daughter] misses getting out of the house, and being around other people that understand her,” said Ryan. “Common Ground made sure she was comfortable and there was a safe place for her. Now, you can’t get her out the door, it’s scary for her out in the world.”
“Without those services she’ll be back in her room. She will go into hiding.”
Meanwhile her grandson attended Kindergarten, where Common Ground staff helped to bridge the gaps in his education and advocate for his needs. Since the pandemic, he has struggled with remote learning and fallen behind in his reading, writing and speech studies.
“He had a routine: Get up, go to school, and come home. That routine went out the window. And on top of that he doesn’t understand what is going on. How do you tell a child with these disabilities that you can’t go to school because of a virus?,” Ryan said.
“He doesn’t get his socialization, so he’s withdrawn. He doesn’t want to go outside or interact with other people. And he’s good with numbers, but I’m worried about his reading and writing. He’s going into first grade without understanding what he’s reading and he can’t write a sentence. So he’s very set back.”
“IT CREATES MORE STRESS”
When agencies were forced to cut back services during the pandemic, it made a tough time even tougher.
Kristoff and his wife do their best to create a predictable home life for their client. However they must balance the needs of their two young children, ages two and four. Kristoff is also a teacher at Bethlehem Elementary.
“It creates more stress,” Kristoff said. “You have more things that you’re responsible for because he’s with us during the day. I have my work that I have to get done, and we’re doing the best we can to take care of our kiddos and meet their needs. We’re folks who have been doing this for a little while so we have skills. But of course it makes things harder.”
In addition, some with developmental disabilities and their caregivers are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.
Ryan has diabetes and her grandson is prone to seizures. While she can take precautions such as wearing a mask or maintaining social distance, her grandson is less likely to follow the guidelines.
“If you want a child to wear a mask all day, that’s not going to happen with [my grandson], so then what do you do?” Ryan said.
Fortunately she has a strong support system. It includes her fiancee, her two older daughters, and her Common Ground direct-support worker Shannon Smith.
Blocked from providing her normal range of services, Smith and other Common Ground employees have continued to lend a hand.
“Smith had my daughter as a client and now she has my little one. She treats them like they’re part of her family,” Ryan said. “I’m high risk, I’m diabetic, I can’t just go out. She made sure whatever I’ve needed, I’ve gotten. I cannot ask for a better person. If I needed milk or bread she would make sure I had it. She knocked on my door, left it outside, and I went and got it.”
“I STILL LOVE THEM”
Despite the challenges, those who care for the developmentally disabled are committed.
Kristoff met his client nearly 20 years ago and has been his home care provider for 11 years.
“He’s like a brother,” Kristoff said. “He and I really click. We have a connection and I knew that I could help him. I knew that I was a person who could put it together for him.”
Ryan feels the same way about her daughter and grandson, who are both in her custody.
“No matter their bad days, I still love them. I would die for them,” she said. “The way I look at it, you want to hurt them you need to go through me. I could not see a day not having them. Yes, my life is a little chaotic at times, but it’s the chaotic part of it that makes us stronger as a family.”
Now she and her family face an uncertain future. The questions are many — How quickly will services resume? When and how will schools re-open? When will it be safe to resume everyday activities? When will a vaccine be developed? Will a spike in cases lead to another stay-at-home order? — and the answers are few.
Said Ryan, “That’s the hard thing, you don’t know anymore.”
