Special Prosecutor: Unsealing Documents A ‘Substantial Threat’ To Investigation Of Chief Deputy

It’s a case that isn’t even a case yet.
But the legal proceedings against Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell continue to get more and more mysterious.
On Wednesday, at a hearing held on the question of whether search warrant documents should be sealed from public inspection, Special Prosecutor Tracy Kelly Shriver told the court that releasing the documents would only make a complicated investigation even more complicated.
“Given the nature of the current investigation and a substantial threat to the ability to continue and carry on that investigation we believe that temporarily - pending the outcome of the two search warrants at the very least - the affidavit in support of the search warrant ought to be sealed so that effective law enforcement investigation can continue,” said Shriver in a Zoom hearing before Judge Robert Bent.
“I just would emphasize, your honor, that law enforcement has had some particular difficulties in carrying out their investigation and I certainly think - based on what has happened thus far in their investigation - having the contents of the affidavit and the particulars in the warrant be public record would further hamper that.”
Capt. Bunnell, who serves as Chief Deputy of the sheriff’s department, was suspended from duty with pay by Sheriff Dean Shatney on April 3. Shatney declined to say why Bunnell is suspended referring to it only as a “personnel matter.”
But documents obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by investigators because of alleged communications Bunnell had with accused St. Johnsbury drug dealer Tyler Ehmann.
On Wednesday, Shriver told the court the devices were now in the possession of the Vermont State Police Technology Investigation Unit (TIU).
“They have imaged the devices,” said Shiver. “They have narrowed the scope consistent with the warrant of what they are looking for but in terms of actual delving into the data - that is still ongoing.”
The documents in question are under temporary seal. Judge Bent took the question on whether to extend the seal under advisement Wednesday. He also denied a motion by Bunnell’s defense attorney to have the two devices returned now that they have been “cloned” for the ongoing forensic investigation.
The judge said the return-of property question could be re-visited in the future but at this point he was concerned that returning the devices could affect future legal proceedings if Bunnell is ever charged with a crime.
“The original could be returned but that begs the question of any challenge if there is a case brought,” said Bent. “Whether there’s any challenge to the integrity of the clone.”
Shriver, who serves as Windham County State’s Attorney, has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.
The investigation into Capt. Bunnell began in early April after he took part in a multi-agency drug raid of Tyler Ehmann’s apartment located at the 380 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 21.
According to St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby A. Gary, the devices were likely seized on the basis that Bunnell had electronic communications in the past with Ehmann.
Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale, and possession of heroin following the raid by members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Capt. Bunnell.
Ehmann later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by the court on conditions. Also arrested during the raid was with Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking.
According to an affidavit filed by Cpl. Steve Hartwell of St. Johnsbury Police Department, investigators used a confidential informant to buy drugs from Ehmann and Gray twice before applying for a search warrant.
