Special Town Meeting In Littleton:Property Purchase Article Goes On Warrant As Written

LITTLETON — After a deliberative session for a special town meeting, the article asking voters for a temporary expenditure of $120,000 toward the town purchase of a river district parcel will go on the warrant as written.
Following the half-hour proceeding on Friday at the Littleton Community House that detailed the plan and answered questions, residents voted 16-0 to place the article on the ballot for the second session, the town-wide vote scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Department of Public Works garage on West Main Street.
In the meantime, Grafton Superior Court must formally approve Littleton’s request for a special town meeting vote, with a court decision expected at 11 a.m. Dec. 23.
“Being hopeful and optimistic, I would say yes, that it’s going to be fine,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board said Monday afternoon. “I can’t believe a judge wouldn’t allow it.”
The reason for the special town meeting is a Dec. 31 deadline for the town to close on the 7-acre parcel on the south side of the river near the Littleton Area Senior Center.
In January 2019, the town entered into a purchase agreement with current property owner Ron Murro.
What seemed like a smooth process hit some snags when the town experienced delays in the appraisal process because of requirements from the New Hampshire Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is providing a $200,000 grant toward the total $450,000 purchase of the 7-acre parcel.
The LWCF wouldn’t accept the standard appraisal the town had done and instead required what is called a Yellow Book appraisal to satisfy the grant.
“We had all our ducks in a row, but the Yellow Book appraisal messed us up,” said Gendreau. “We would have been long closed by now. There were so many variables and we spent so much time and money on it. I can’t believe a judge wouldn’t grant us permission.”
At town meeting 2020, voters authorized $175,000 in taxpayer funding toward the purchase.
Coupled with a $155,000 donation, it left the town with $330,000 toward the acquisition, which was $120,000 short with the grant not coming in before the Dec. 31 closing deadline.
The additional $120,000 from taxpayer money is a temporary expenditure and is needed to receive the grant, which is expected early next year and will fully reimburse the $120,000, which will come from the town’s general fund, leaving the total taxpayer share at the same $175,000.
The $120,000 will be held in escrow until the Jan. 7 town vote.
The property will be made into a public town commons area, offering space for recreation and events, to be called Riverfront Commons Park.
In November, River District Redevelopment Commission Chairman John Hennessey said the total project is $1.4 million, most of it paid for by grants and with the same $175,000 taxpayer share, making for a 7-1 match.
During a public hearing before their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, selectmen voted 3-0 to accept the the $155,000 anonymous donation toward the purchase.
Along with court approval, Gendreau remains optimistic for an affirmative town vote on Jan. 7.
“The taxpayers will be the proud owners,” she said.
Kind of makes sense to allow for a mega-landfill to be built just upstream of the Littleton River District, doesn't it? www.SaveForestLake.com Join us, and say NO to Casella!
