The Waterford select board will be holding its third special meeting of 2022 on Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m at the Union Baptist Church.
According to the agenda posted on the select board website, the first substantive order of business will be to “appoint Tom Lawrence to fill the unexpired term of Bill Piper.”
Piper resigned earlier this year — effective Jan. 1 — following two regular board meetings in which he had difficulty participating from his family’s winter abode in Montana. His involvement was hindered by technical malfunctions with a new 360-degree video camera (the Meeting Owl Pro) and town laptop purchased to facilitate the then-hybrid forums.
On Friday, the town’s volunteer technical support specialist — Mike Barrett — said that the Meeting Owl Pro’s manufacturers had reached out to him in early January and Barrett had recently tested the camera himself with no issues. Next week, he plans on testing it with Owl Labs’ technical support.
When asked if select board meetings might be accessible via phone or internet in the future, Barrett said, “I don’t know why they wouldn’t be, but it’s up to the select board if they want to re-implement it. I hope they do — but that’s not my call.”
Thomas Lawrence, who looks like he will be appointed to Piper’s vacant seat, currently serves as Waterford’s first constable. According to the sign-in sheets from the last three select board meetings, the only one Lawrence attended was the regular meeting held on Jan. 10 — at which Piper’s resignation was officially accepted and no one was appointed to fill his seat.
Last Friday, Jan. 28, Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux told the Caledonian-Record that Clement “Clem” Gray had filed a consent of candidacy form to run against Lawrence for the first constable at Town Meeting 2022.
“It’s basically the police chief in a town that doesn’t have a police department […]; first constable doesn’t really do much,” Chaloux said. “Right now, it’s Tom Lawrence. He moved back here from being away a couple of years ago. He’s kind of a big, tall, rugged guy and so when we were looking for a first constable we kind of drafted him.”
On Friday, Gray said that he decided to run for the position of first constable at the urging of others townspeople.
“If I get on as first constable, I’ll be your bailiff,” he said, noting that he had served as second constable in Barnet for three or four years. “I’ll stand between people when they have their shouting matches.”
Next on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting is to “confirm the appointment of Heather Gonyaw as Town Treasurer.” Gonyaw was appointed to the position during a two-and-a-half-minute segment of a special select board meeting on Jan. 24.
Gonyaw got keys to the building on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and started to get the “lay of the land” in the town offices. Late Thursday afternoon, she said that she was hard at work closing out Fiscal Year ‘21 and was planning to then re-do the FY22 budget. Afterward, she plans to help present the edited FY22 budget to the community for their input.
Gonyaw said earlier this week be doing the Treasurer’s work mainly during non-business hours due to her primary career at the Vermont Small Business Development Center. However, she said that she will be working to make herself available to the community, especially during tax season.
Next up on Monday evening’s agenda is to “appoint Kandy Benedetti as Town Clerk.”
Benedetti arrived in her hometown of Waterford on Monday, planning to start work as interim town clerk on Tuesday; she was appointed to the position at the same special meeting as Gonyaw, on Jan. 24.
Having been recently laid off from her job as a paralegal in Rhode Island due to organizational budget cuts, Benedetti was excited to start work in Waterford — where she and her husband were supposed to start construction on their house last year. However, due to changing lumber prices and work delays, Benedetti said everything is now lined up for construction this spring.
“I wanted to take this job because this is my hometown,” she said on Wednesday. “The things that I heard … not everybody works out in the [town clerk] position, I get that — things happen. But I’m here to help, to bring my expertise to the town and get reacquainted with the townspeople. I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes.”
However, Benedetti still has not started work due to the fact that her original appointment by the select board was not legal, as she was not a resident at the time. In fact, much of this week has been spent trying to determine how Benedetti can actually become a resident, as there is no longer a Town Clerk to formally make her one.
“I’ve been very confused about the whole thing,” Benedetti said, noting sporadic communication from the town’s two select board members. “I just thought that I was starting on Tuesday, and I wasn’t told that all this other stuff had to occur — otherwise I would have been prepared for it.”
Benedetti said that, in her spare time, she has been reading all of the Vermont statutes that go along with the Town Clerk’s role, along with the role of the select board and other town officials. On Thursday, she completed the exam to become a notary public.
The town offices are closed until Benedetti is officially made a resident and re-appointed. The offices’ voicemail has been full since sometime on Monday — the effective date of former Town Clerk Jessy Pelow and Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry’s resignations.
“I was hoping to do the two months as the interim [Town Clerk] and then be voted in by the townspeople at Town Meeting; that was my goal,” Benedetti said. “I don’t want to start off on a bad foot. Whatever happened in the past … the townspeople have two new [town officials], and we should all work together to make this place a great little town like it’s been in the past.”
Benedetti’s husband has a remote job and currently plans to visit on weekends and hopefully move up full-time come spring.
On Thursday evening, select board member Warner Hodgdon said that the Board of Civil Authority will be holding a meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Union Baptist Church to finally make Benedetti a resident.
Following Benedetti’s re-appointment, the special select board meeting agenda lists: appointing Gonyaw and Benedetti as the Town Officials authorized to sign checks for all accounts at Passumpsic Savings Bank; confirming the date and format for the 2022 Town Meeting and voting; and authorizing the school district to mail ballots to all registered voters if the district chooses to do so.
The date for the town meeting has been the subject of multiple motions — some formally approved and some not voted upon — during both the board’s Jan. 24 meeting and their Jan. 10 meeting. The draft meeting minutes for Jan. 24 do not accurately reflect the content of the meeting, the Caledonian previously reported.
Earlier this week, Hodgdon said he believed Town Meeting was going to be re-scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, in person, so that Town Moderator Chaloux could attend.
