Speeding Concerns Prompt Crosswalk, Radar Sign Plan In Franconia

FRANCONIA — A busy town with increasing traffic means more motorists driving above the speed limit in the heart of town.
It’s the incidence of such cases in Franconia that prompted Police Chief Mac Cashin, after being approached by residents with concerns about safety, to propose a plan for a radar speed control sign and more visible crosswalks.
“We would like to have someone run radar, but the reality is, when we start our work shifts we might be called away,” Cashin said Thursday.
As September advances, school is back in session and not everyone going to work in the morning along Main Street had adjusted, he said.
The school bus makes three stops on Route 116/Main Street, including at a crosswalk that one resident said she has found difficult to cross at times and is asking it be given attention, said Cashin.
“Lafayette [Regional School] also has kids who bike to school and we want to make sure it’s safe,” he said.
Many people from out of the area drive through town and the goal is to get them to be cognizant of the road environment, said Cashin.
In recent years, high tourist seasons, like the one opening now as fall foliage reaches it peak, are also bringing an increasing number of people to town, he said.
As for the town’s crosswalks, he doesn’t propose adding any more, but wants to add better signage to draw attention to the ones already there and make drivers realize they are approaching a crosswalk.
In addition, the four-way intersection in the center of town is unique in that is not a four-way stop, he said.
“Each one of those roads is a crosswalk and we have to make sure people are crossing where [drivers] need to stop,” said Cashin.
During the Aug. 12 Franconia Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Cashin spoke to the board members about the crosswalks on Route 116 and Harvard and Academy streets and the speed concerns there.
He said he believes it is time for the town to invest in its own radar speed control sign rather than continuing to borrow Sugar Hill’s radar sign for events.
There are some other options, too, such as rumble strips, which would require state approval, and the town could petition for state intervention, said Cashin.
He told selectmen it would be a good idea to consider buying some pedestrian crosswalk signs and said he will investigate the cost of a speed control sign and update the board.
A mobile electronic speed sign, such as the one used in Bethlehem to alert drivers of their speed, could be moved to parts of that town that need it, say for a month or so before it is moved again, Cashin said Thursday.
Mounted pole radar signs aren’t cheap — they can run $3,000 to $5,000 — and they lack the mobility, he said.
As for an increase in accidents in downtown, Cashin said they haven’t skyrocketed, and a decision to put police regularly on the roads during peak vehicle hours has made a difference in keeping them down.
The department’s officers have been trying to pull over more speeders, but that can be difficult when calls for police service have increased and the department finds itself doing more intensive investigations, he said.
Every concern about speeding is valid, said Cashin.
“We hope to work with the community to address them because we want to make sure they feel they are being heard by the PD,” he said.
