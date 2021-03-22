Spike In Orleans County Cases Sends Another School Remote

DERBY — The spread of the novel coronavirus across Orleans County has forced another school to go remote for the week.
North Country Union Junior High School students will learn remotely this week through Friday, joining those of North Country Union High School in Newport City and Derby Elementary School.
John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, said they had to make the decision to go remote “due in part to the rising number of cases in the area.”
The decision on the high school and Derby Elementary was announced Saturday evening. Word about the junior high went out Sunday.
The change to remote learning follows an outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.
As of Sunday, Vermont health authorities identified 160 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks in Orleans County. Many of those are attributed to the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.
The prison outbreak began after one staff member and 21 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus in testing conducted Feb. 23.
Castle on Saturday called the shift to remote learning a prudent move given the increase in positive cases.
Castle said the school system will continue to work closely with the Vermont Department of Health to monitor the SU’s status.
On Saturday Castle said the school’s emergency COVID-19 response team did not expect any other school to need to go remote. Then on Sunday, they decided to add the junior high to the list.
He called the situation fluid.
The health and well-being of both students and staff is the top priority, Castle said.
“I believe our schools have done an exceptional job ensuring schools are safe and navigating positive cases when they have occurred,” he said.
“Given the high number of cases in recent days, we are concerned about the potential for transmission within schools. Hence, our rationale for pivoting to remote learning for Derby and all remote for the high school and career center instead of the hybrid we’ve been in since the start of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I suspect they sent the samples to a lab that uses many cycles in calculating the result. That is how the manipulators of the big reset do it when they want to show more cases to try and scare people. They are said to simply send samples to a lab that tests with high cycles and results come up positive. Many wiht the common lu, a cold or some other influenza test postive for covid. The deception global ins scope. 99.9 percent of people that get covid recover. A peer revieewed study by a group of doctors reveals that only 1 out the 16 people that are reported as dying of covid really died from that. They want everyone scare and not thinking so they take what many doctors are calling a bioweapon that will trigger sever issues for many in the future..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.