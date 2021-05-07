The last year has been a tough one for all kinds of businesses because of mandatory shutdowns, labor issues, supply line disruptions, and many other problems caused by the pandemic. But from the midst of these challenges, a Northeast Kingdom store sees opportunity.
Green Mountain Sporting Goods is about to undertake a dramatic expansion at its Irasburg location. The retail establishment on Route 5 in Irasburg will soon break ground on a roughly 6,300-square-foot addition to their existing location that is home to not only the gun and sporting goods business, but also their related gunsmith operations, as well as Nancy’s Video.
The couple behind the plan are owners and operators, Trish Jones and Brien Lemois. GMSG had previously opened a second location near Walmart in Derby, but stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic and later issues with the location forced the closure of that satellite location last year. After looking for an alternate location in the Derby area to continue operating a second store, Jones said they soon realized that for what they were contemplating spending to lease and renovate a location they could expand their original location in Irasburg, which they own, and turn it into the kind of store they’ve always wanted.
“We’ve had this idea and this want to create a destination for the last 10 years or so,” said Jones. “We tried to go up to the Derby Road, but it didn’t work out for us.”
“If I’m going to spend $500,000 in a building, why not own it?,” Jones noted of the decision to shift gears and focus on an expansion in Irasburg.
They plan to break ground toward the end of June and are shooting to have the new space operational before deer season, their busiest time of year.
Jones said they will continue to operate with basic sales during the construction, but the majority of gunsmithing work will be put on hold during the construction.
They said the expansion will give them an opportunity to expand services, introduce new inventory, and spread out from their current 1,800-square-foot space.
“Right now, if you’ve ever been into our store we are very cramped for space,” said Jones. “We have more products than we can display appropriately, so the new space will let us get more products on the sales floor, bring in new lines and we have now added a number of new gun manufacturers and accessories.”
They also hope to introduce a line of their own custom-build guns based on builds they have done over the years, and stock plenty of related products for hunting, fishing, archery, crossbows, camping and more.
Jones said they intend to utilize as many local tradespeople as possible, noting there was an abundance of talent in the area, many of whom are friends and customers. She also complimented the support through the planning, design and permitting process they had received from Ross Hart, a small business advisor at NVDA, their architect Jules Chatot of Cabot, and their funding partners.
Jones said the intent is for the store to have a much more spacious and family-friendly appeal. The plans call for architectural details to be incorporated into the facade of the existing building. The look will be very rustic and have the feel of a country store.
Jones said they have taken some inspiration from a comparable store owned by a friend in Hooksett, N.H., who provided a lot of advice throughout the process.
The challenges that the pandemic brought for businesses and individuals have also had an impact on construction, said Jones, who noted some of their plans had to be adapted and may be partially delayed to reflect the skyrocketing price of construction materials.
But while the pandemic brought challenges, it has also brought a boon for gun and ammo sales. Jones said they have seen an uptick in firearm and ammunition sales from both return customers, as well as new customers, including first-time shooters. She also notes their future success won’t rely on any particular product, but on the people.
“I know it sounds corny but it’s our customers [who have led to our success],” said Jones.
While the expansion will predominantly serve the gun store operations, the extra space will allow them to continue operating the video rental business that was started by Brien’s family, which they will hold on to out of nostalgia.
Jones said customers will need to excuse their appearance for a little bit while they complete the expansion, but they will be working hard to get everything up and running as quickly as they can.
“I think everyone will really enjoy what it’s going to turn out and look like,” she said.
