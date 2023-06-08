Sports Broadcaster Leaves Lasting Legacy

Johnny Allen.

Johnny Allen’s voice was synonymous with the local high school sports that he covered. His legacy will echo through the community well after his recent passing.

He was someone who excelled in all aspects of his job and earned the respect and gratitude from the athletes and coaches that he covered. His full-of-life personality and down-to-the-wire precision made him likable and cherished by fans and fellow media outlets alike.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments