Sports Broadcaster Leaves Lasting Legacy

Johnny Allen’s voice was synonymous with the local high school sports that he covered. His legacy will echo through the community well after his recent passing.
He was someone who excelled in all aspects of his job and earned the respect and gratitude from the athletes and coaches that he covered. His full-of-life personality and down-to-the-wire precision made him likable and cherished by fans and fellow media outlets alike.
“There are a lot of good people in the world, Johnny was a great person,” longtime friend Eric Berry said. “He simply is the best color commentator in the history of Vermont, and maybe everywhere.”
Allen fought a 20-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, before passing away peacefully on June 2. He leaves behind an expansive legacy.
Allen broadcasted nearly 2,500 games in the Northeast Kingdom throughout his career. He got his start around 1990 alongside Berry working at Magic 97.7 where the duo won an AP Award for Best Sports Production (The Rivalry). They then moved on to WSTJ/1340AM, and around 2000 formed a company called EJ Sports Radio which eventually morphed into Northeast Sports Network (NSN).
“Fans loved him and he loved them equally,” Berry said. “The kids he covered loved him. He was always fun and outgoing — which I think caused the fans to adore him so much.”
In 2022, Allen won the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association (VBCA) Media Person of the Year award.
“It was the perfect honor for a guy who all the basketball coaches, and officials, loved,” Berry said.
Allen’s gregarious personality carried on well outside the broadcast booth. In his younger days, he could be found putting a show on stage at the Packinghouse Lounge with his close friend Bobby Dickerman.
“They were called the Heartbreak Kids,” Berry said. “They would sing a song and the fans would beg for another — which they obliged.”
Allen’s attention-grabbing presence also had a side that featured organizational skills and attention to detail that Berry said would make computer gurus jealous.
“He kept stats, all by hand,” Berry added. “Newspapers would seek him out at the end of games and request his stats because they knew his would be 100% accurate. He covered every detail. Johnny was also one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. He knew everything about everything seemingly.”
Much like the many that he covered, Allen was a standout athlete himself. He first made his name at Concord High School and then as a “smooth-as-butter” shortstop in a men’s softball league where his always accurate throws to first — much like his stat-keeping — were never in question.
Berry added that his longtime friend tried to see the good in people no matter what the situation was and served as a voice of reason for many.
“As a friend, he didn’t sugarcoat anything,” Berry said. “If he thought you were right he would support you, but if he thought you were in the wrong, he would manage the conversation in a way that made you understand his point — without cutting you down.
“Over the last 20 months, we witnessed the outpouring of love and respect for Johnny. So many people helped. It’s a testament as to how many people cared for, and respected him.”
A handful of the many area coaches that Johnny Allen covered shared their thoughts on Allen.
Rich Alercio, St. Johnsbury Football
“Johnny Allen always made you feel like he was so genuinely happy to see you. Whether it was at a sporting event or a chance encounter in town, his infectious smile made you feel like that moment with you was the highlight of his day and in turn made it a highlight of your day. He covered sporting events with an impartial enthusiasm. He brought our football games into the homes of my childhood friends and family allowing them to follow our successes and ultimately becoming a household name in homes from Miami to the Middle East. He will be missed.”
Dan Nolan, Lyndon Football
“I have known Johnny Allen since he coached my eighth-grade basketball team in 1990. Simply put, he was a fixture on the Northeast Kingdom sports scene for decades in a variety of capacities but most notably as a broadcaster. While on the radio, and later NSN, Johnny and EB were a dynamic team and always did a great job of promoting our local athletes. Fans could count on Johnny to see the glass as half full and to truly make the broadcast about the kids. Since I returned to the sidelines at LI in 2020, it just hasn’t been the same without his presence in the broadcast booth. Off the air, he was the same enthusiastic, positive, and engaging person that we got to know over the airwaves. Johnny was a great asset to this community and he will be greatly missed by so many.”
Chris Carr, Lyndon Softball
“As a former high school varsity softball coach, Johnny covered a lot of our games over the years. He always had a smile on his face when coming over to ask questions about the upcoming game and how much of a battle it would be. When either of us had enough time before a game he would get out of the broadcasting mode and ask how everything is going. It wasn’t all about sports as he truly cared for everyone. A lot of the girls I had coached in high school, he had coached at the younger level so you knew they knew the game and it was easier for me to concentrate on coaching another aspect of the game. The last game he did for us was the Middlebury semifinal game in 2021. While rewatching the game he knew almost exactly what we were doing. Such great knowledge of any game he broadcasted. He will be truly missed on the sidelines but never ever forgotten.”
