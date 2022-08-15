Spotlight Shined On Adair Inn Condos Project

After deeming the application complete in July, plans are advancing for a major condominium subdivision planned for 140 acres on the property of the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant, though some residents, the conservation commission, and a state department have voiced concerns.
After a 2 1/2 hour public hearing on Wednesday, the Bethlehem Planning Board, with much information still to wade through, continued the hearing until Aug. 24.
Partnering with Badger Peabody Smith Realty, Joel and Cathy Bedor, owners of the Adair Inn, formed JCB Inns LLC to build 41 single-family residences under condominium ownership.
The development team is currently consulting with representatives from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES), including the department’s Alteration of Terrain Bureau, which told the team what it wants to see, said project engineer Steven Keach, of Keach-Nordstrom Associates.
Supporting the project, but voicing concerns is abutter Ivan Ash, who lives on Otter Pond Road.
“Our backyard is a stone wall that separates us from the Adair property,” he told planners. “In the winter or early spring, they did a tree harvesting behind our house. I’m all for the project, but have wetlands concerns … My concern is, did they continue onto the condo property and do some damage? My concern is if they cut a swath of timber on the condo property, they might have damaged some wetlands that their measures for wetlands preservation might not have accounted for. I think that at least needs a little investigation. Other than that, I’m for this project. I think it will help our property values and raise our tax base. The wetlands thing is my one concern.”
Bethlehem Planning Board ex-officio member Chris Jensen said a DES representative visited the area some time ago and sent the Bethlehem Conservation Commission a letter expressing dismay over the extent of the cutting and where it was cut and how it was done.
New Hampshire Fish and Game has also expressed concerns, he said.
In an Aug. 10 letter to the planning board, Lindsay Webb, chair of the conservation commission, thanked the planning board for allowing the commission to provide input.
“The Bethlehem Conservation Commission would like to make sure that you are aware that we have environmental and conservation concerns about the Adair condo development project,” said Webb. “We brought our concerns forward to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services as they review Adair’s permit applications … [We] would like to point out that this project does not have all of its permits from NHDES. As of Aug. 8, this project does not have an approved standard fill and dredge wetlands permit nor an approved AOT [alteration of terrain] permit. If the planning board does approve this project, we hope that you consider putting in a contingency that all permits from NHDES must be in place before construction begins.”
If approved, the 41 condominiums, which are currently expected to be priced beginning in the low $400,000 range, would be built in phases.
Expressing support was resident Nancy Strand.
“I’m overwhelmed with the amount of detail that is needed to go forward with a project like this,” she said. “I’m all for it. I agree with this gentleman that it is great for the tax base, great for the town, and I just ask that we never refer to this project as affordable housing, because I do not believe it is affordable housing. The first time I heard about it, it was marketed as affordable housing.”
The property is located off of Route 302 and Guider Lane, which is the entrance and which developers said they plan to reconfigure so it does not pose a traffic safety hazard.
During Wednesday’s hearing, planning board chairman Mike Bruno said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson and Bethlehem Road Agent Brett Jackson have signed letters stating they have no concerns with the project’s plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.