Spotlight Shined On Adair Inn Condos Project

The condominium-cottage project proposed for 200 acres at the Adair Country Inn in Bethlehem is advancing after developers went before the planning board with a design review. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

After deeming the application complete in July, plans are advancing for a major condominium subdivision planned for 140 acres on the property of the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant, though some residents, the conservation commission, and a state department have voiced concerns.

After a 2 1/2 hour public hearing on Wednesday, the Bethlehem Planning Board, with much information still to wade through, continued the hearing until Aug. 24.

