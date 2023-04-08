WOODSVILLE, N.H. — The Hope in Haverhill Spring Cleanup and Celebration takes place Saturday, April 22 at Railroad Park in Woodsville from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Projects will include maintaining the hiking trail, staining the park-length fence, installing art pieces made by Woodsville High School students and general spring cleaning like raking. Volunteers can show up anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and may bring their tools if they prefer to use their own. Lunch catered by Gather Together Cafe will be provided to volunteers.

