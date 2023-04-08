WOODSVILLE, N.H. — The Hope in Haverhill Spring Cleanup and Celebration takes place Saturday, April 22 at Railroad Park in Woodsville from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Projects will include maintaining the hiking trail, staining the park-length fence, installing art pieces made by Woodsville High School students and general spring cleaning like raking. Volunteers can show up anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and may bring their tools if they prefer to use their own. Lunch catered by Gather Together Cafe will be provided to volunteers.
The Hope In Haverhill Project came out of a community resiliency grant that was acquired by the UNH Cooperative Extension and is helping bridge the gap between the town’s resources and organizations. The grant has helped fund the Hope in Haverhill Photo Challenge, a community forum at Alumni Hall, Railroad Parks Fall Cleanup, and several adventure-based experiences at Woodsville High School.
This past fall, community organizations including the Haverhill Parks and Recreation Commission , the Hope in Haverhill Project, Woodsville High School’s Youth Leadership Through Adventure club, Woodsville Beautification Committee, the Haverhill Area Substance Misuse Prevention Coalition, Haverhill Conservation Commission, and the UNH Cooperative Extension came together to start improving Railroad Park.
There will also be a Drug Take Back event at the Haverhill Police Department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This portion of the event will consist of a fun celebration and resource fair. There will be a Haverhill Police officer set-up with a collection site to dispose of medication. Also, Woodsville EMS will have a firetruck for the kids to check out, and Haverhill Recreation will be selling concessions to raise funds.
