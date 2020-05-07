COVID-19 has knocked a lot of business back on its heels.
Not enough, however, to compromise the meaning of Mothers Day, or to lessen the wish to get outdoors among the springtime bloom.
That’s what area nurseries and greenhouses are reporting as the annual day for moms approaches on Sunday.
For most, the virus hasn’t had a big impact on the scheduling or the typical growing season – nor on the wish to get outdoors, they’re finding. Cabin fever was here before COVID-19, but even with stay-at-home quarantine orders in some places, “We haven’t seen a negative effect at all” on business, said Bridget Grime, co-owner of Grime Nursery in Waterford. The restrictions “didn’t cause any less of an inventory,” she noted, adding that, because much of the nursery is outdoors anyways, it’s relatively easy to observe the six-feet-apart restriction. Located on Lawrence Road, the nursery is also offering curbside pickup in keeping with virus requirements.
It’s little different at Cabot Greenhouse & Nursery, where “growing season was in progress before the crisis became a crisis” in mid-March, said Vicki Yamasaki, co-owner along with her husband Gary Katz. “We’ve been busy – a lot of it has to do with the weather, and people wanting to get outside.”
Fred Sullivan, owner and head grower of Sullivan Greenhouse in Lancaster, has seen the same thing this season, in that, the virus hasn’t altered the basic ebb and flow of business. “This is a weather-related business,” he noted. “We’ve been in production since February, we had a soft opening recently, and we’re having our [official] opening on Friday, May 8. Same as always. The biggest difference might be, our phone is ringing off the hook with inquiries about if we’re open, how we’ll operate and those type of things.”
Toward that end, all these businesses are compliant with COVID-19 etiquette and restrictions. “We’ll do curbside service – a lot of times we’ll say, email us a wish list,” Sullivan said.
At Houghton’s Greenhouse on Red Village Road in Lyndon, “there’s a lot of chomping at the bit,” owner Bruce Houghton said. “Mothers Day usually isn’t our busiest time of the year, but it is as far as sales of hanging baskets. We’re hoping that will be the case again, although the weather doesn’t look so good.” Houghton’s has offered “some curbside service, which has worked relatively well,” he noted.
Whether by email, phone or online from its website, Cabot Greenhouse & Nursery has options for curbside pickup at its location on Route 215 in South Cabot. “People can go to our website, choose items, then prepay by credit card,” Yamasaki said.
By and large, business has been largely unaffected by the virus. Looking at an iffy Mother’s Day weekend forecast, “if it’s spitting snow or it’s bad weather, we may not get as many people,” Sullivan said, adding that parking lot attendants will be in to help with curbside orders.
“We had our starter plants going,” Houghton said. “The demand is there, it’s facilitating customers getting in and out. I’m hoping the governor will lift some of the restrictions.”
“Thus far, we’re encouraged,” Sullivan added. “People always celebrate spring with a vengeance.”
