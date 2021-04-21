Springfield College has closed its St. Johnsbury campus, located in the Emerson Falls complex off Route 2.
The building where red and white signs for Springfield College are still visible inside and out, is otherwise stripped of the college’s belongings, and a name for a new business is on the door leading into the main building.
A college spokesman reached in recent days confirmed that the physical location for Springfield College in St. Johnsbury is no longer in operation, and the institution ceased its lease in September, during the period when remote learning had come into place fully due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephen A. Roulier, vice president for communications and external affairs for Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., said this week, “While we are not renewing our lease in St. Johnsbury, students from the Northeast Kingdom can continue to enroll in our programs in a remote and online format.”
“In September of 2020, we notified students and staff of our plans,” explained Roulier. “There were no layoffs. Faculty and staff were already transitioning to online learning and many still live in the St. Johnsbury area.”
Efforts to obtain information on whether there would be any in-person opportunities for students in the Northeast Kingdom, and the number of graduates from the St. Johnsbury campus of Springfield College were not successful by press time on Tuesday.
Local Reaction
Jessica Aiken-Hall, an alumni who earned her bachelors and masters degrees from Springfield College, said on Tuesday she had not heard the news.
“That’s very sad,” she said.
Aiken-Hall, who lives in Bath, N.H., said, “I’d say that Springfield College saved my life. The teachers and students became a family, and I’m still friends with people from my undergraduate degree in 2006 and stayed in contact with almost everyone from my masters.”
She said, “As a young mom, I never would have been able to go to college. The weekend program was the only thing that allowed me to work full time and raise my babies. My son was a year old and I was pregnant with my middle daughter when I finished the undergraduate program.”
Of the pivot to a fully online delivery for Springfield College in the Northeast Kingdom region, Aiken-Hall said, “It’s a huge loss for the community.”
Priscilla Ann Hutchins, of South Kirby, was a member of the Springfield College faculty in St. Johnsbury. She said on Tuesday, “Losing Springfield College as a North Country resource for higher education is a loss for the people who wanted the education and the people who needed the skills they gained.”
Hutchins was a member of the Springfield College faculty for 11 years, retiring in 2016 as the college’s mental health counseling coordinator/director and campus coordinator/director, she said on Tuesday.
“I’m proud to say that our crew was in the black financially due to the team effort that we utilized from the first inquiry to the final diploma,” said Hutchins. “We all did whatever needed doing to help each other rather than assume a title.”
She said of her former Springfield College team, “I will be forever grateful for their expertise and tireless efforts.”
Hutchins said of the college’s pivot to online and decision to shutter the St. Johnsbury campus, “Online is the now of education. It is cost-effective, often well done, but lacks the hands-on touch of a face-to-face empathetic interaction where one human being can sit with another.”
“Sometimes that makes the difference between having them stay in school or leave,” said Hutchins. “An instructor with students all over the country would have to work 80 to 90 hours a week to reach out to everyone.”
Darcie McCann, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, said of the college’s decision to give up its lease at the Emerson Falls complex in St. Johnsbury, “The loss of the Springfield College campus is a tremendous loss to the region, from an educational as well as an economic standpoint. “
“Countless students have greatly contributed to the Kingdom as a result of their time there,” said McCann. “It makes you realize how important it is to keep Northern Vermont University open. Colleges are so important to the vitality of an area.”
According to college archives, “The Springfield College School of Human Services, offering both undergraduate and master’s degrees, joined Springfield College in 1988, a successful offshoot of an undergraduate program created at Franconia College in 1976 (the school moved to New Hampshire College in 1978).”
Roulier said Springfield College changed the name of its School of Human Services to the School of Professional and Continuing Studies approximately six years ago. At the same time, the College began offering more hybrid and online classes to meet our students’ needs, he said.
“These formats allow more flexibility to those students balancing multiple responsibilities,” said Roulier. “Instead of commuting to school various times per week, Springfield College regional campus students have the option of logging on from a more convenient location to complete their coursework.”
