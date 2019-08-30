SRO Ingalls Back At LRUHS

Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Ingalls stands with his cruiser in front of Lake Region Union High School.

Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Ingalls is back for a fourth year as the school resource officer at Lake Region Union High School. He is certified by the NASRO as a SRO, ALICE certified, and certified through NTOA as an active shooter response instructor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.