ST. JOHNSBURY - Dr. Sharon L. Howell, the new headmaster of St. Johnsbury School, and its first-ever female leader, didn’t wait until the official transfer of leadership happened to start to take the reigns.
“Tom all but decided we can’t really wait for the transition,” said Howell of the need of recently retired Headmaster Thomas Lovett to involve her in how the Academy would operate amid a global pandemic this spring - knowing plans for the return to school would need to have her involved.
Howell said, “This is a scary time. Part of the national debate right now is if it is even safe … Obviously, we think that we can do it using very detailed guidelines from the Agency of Education, which are very helpful.”
The Academy on Tuesday held a Zoom meeting with faculty and staff to lay out what they are planning right now taking guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Students and their families learned of the planning details by email Friday.
“One size does not fit all when it comes to creating reasonable plans. Much of our work has been to understand what the current crisis will require from St. Johnsbury Academy, in particular, and to adapt and interpret official public health mandates to fit the Academy’s unique daily life, culture, and mission,” Howell wrote.
Reducing the density of people on campus is a building block of the plan to allow for social distancing; things will look quite different, but attention to planning every detail for a safe return has been mapped out, explained Howell.
The goal is to have all students attend school, whether on campus or virtually, every day; “unlike in the spring, they will have routines and daily required participation,” she noted.
Day students will attend school on campus, in person, every other day.
“Students will be divided alphabetically into ‘green and white’ cohorts so roughly 50% of the student body will be on campus each day. On alternate days, students will attend school online; joining their classes using a hybrid model of combined in-class and virtual attendance,” Howell stated.
During the week of Aug. 31, students will be in-person, on campus, by year of graduation. They will work with teachers and advisors to become accustomed to the new norms and expectations. Classes will begin in full on Sept. 8.
Students will begin the day in advisory where announcements will be read and lunch orders will be taken. There will be no meals served in the cafeteria, and students will pick up lunches and return to classrooms to eat.
As for fall sports, practices and scrimmages are planned, but no decisions have yet been made about formal competition.
Masks Required Indoors
Facial coverings will be required of all faculty, staff, and students while in buildings, as well as in other settings, or outside where reasonable physical distancing cannot be maintained. Adults dropping off and picking up students should wear facial coverings.
All students will be screened daily for temperatures and symptoms related to COVID-19 before they can enter buildings on campus. Added hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be installed in classrooms, dorms, and other public spaces.
“We will expect all member of our community to practice social distancing. We are reconfiguring classrooms and other spaces to allow for reasonable distancing, and analyzing what that means for our dining hall, field house, buses, and larger public spaces,” the plans continue.
The campus’s outdoor spaces will be used as often as possible.
The message for boarding students contains all the same information about campus operations, plus details around living on campus 24/7 and the residence hall changes and more.
One thing is for sure, said Howell, making these big changes in what back to school will look like and how it will work has taken “a lot of creativity by a lot of very talented people.”
