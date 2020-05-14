In high school, Xavier Giddings made his name as a lineman.
Now he’s bound for the coronavirus front lines.
The 22-year-old Waterford native recently graduated from the University of Vermont with a nursing degree and will start work at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit in July.
He takes a positive, compassionate attitude into the pandemic.
In an article on the UVM web site, he said, ”I feel immense pride in my future profession and the role I’ll play in helping people on their darkest days.”
Giddings was a standout two-way lineman for St. Johnsbury Academy. His senior season he was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and played in the North-South Game and Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Big and burly, he brought the pain for the Hilltoppers.
Now he’s helping others to heal.
The uniform might be different — goodbye shoulder pads, hello scrubs — but his mindset is the same.
He approaches health care with the same passion, dedication and determination that he showed on the gridiron.
“As a lineman in football, I’d block for as long as I could, do all I could to get by people and make tackles,” he said. “And now as a nurse, I do my best for all my patients.”
Giddings took an early interest in the medical field.
Before college, he worked as a personal care attendant for the elderly at the Canterbury Inn assisted living facility in St. Johnsbury.
Next, he enrolled in the four-year nursing program at the University of Vermont, where he completed a broad range of courses and clinicals. Evaluating his career options, he chose nursing.
In the coming months he will take his state license exam, begin work at Dartmouth Hitchcock, and enroll in a master’s program in adult gerontology at UVM.
Just like in football, Giddings has embraced the grind.
“I pride myself on my desire to work and my work ethic,” he said. “I try to be committed to everything I do.”
His college experience was not limited to the classroom.
Giddings served as a resident assistant and tour guide, worked multiple jobs, did a three-week study abroad program in Uganda, and was the undergraduate representative on UVM’s Presidential search committee.
“I took just about every opportunity I could when I was at UVM,” he said. “It’s the beauty of college. It’s one thing I told everybody that came and toured UVM. I said you can do whatever you want. There’s no upper limit. The upper limit is the one you set. You can progress and you can push yourself and you can get involved as much or as little as you want.”
He even coached high school football.
Giddings was a member of the Rice Memorial coaching staff for three seasons. During that time the Green Knights beat St. Johnsbury twice: 7-0 in 2016 and 30-29 in 2018.
“That was a little awkward,” he said. “But it was cool to take everything I had learned, the culmination of eight years of (youth and high school) football, and use it.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Giddings was on spring break in Florida.
He was sitting poolside when he checked his email.
“I got an email that said ‘You’re not going back to school,” he said. “To a degree, I was like ‘I’m just going to cancel my flight and stay in Florida and do online classes. I’ll be like the kids at the University of Tampa and I’ll be fine. I’ll be as tan as can be.’”
Then reality set in.
Vermont K-12 schools closed their doors and Giddings returned home to help his parents Joseph and Clanci, both essential workers, take care of his 6-year-old sister Aubree.
“I became a full-time Kindergarten teacher,” he said. “So I’ve been sitting home with her for two months doing her coursework, which was tricky, especially when I was in school. I still had classes and I was sitting at home on a Zoom call and she was sitting next to me learning how to read.”
Coronavirus changed the senior experience at UVM.
Nursing students were allowed to graduate early, to help during the pandemic. There will be a virtual pin ceremony on Saturday, where Giddings will be recognized with the University of Vermont Medical Center Award for Excellence In Clinical Practice.
However he will not begin work until July 13, so that he can continue to help with his younger sister.
“It was either my parents need to work and pay the bills, or one of them stays home. When it came down to it, I’d rather have them pay their bills than have me with extra money in my pocket,” Giddings said.
It was a difficult decision, he said.
He has the training and experience to assist with the pandemic response now. However, COVID-19 won’t disappear in two months. When he reports to work, he will join the fight.
“I’d love to be in a hospital helping,” he said. “I was talking to my dad the other day, and he asked me ‘Do you really want to be in the hospital and risk getting something and bringing it home to your family?’ Which is a super scary thought. And I can’t imagine being in the shoes of the nurses doing it right now. But weighing the pros and cons, I have the skillset and I can be helping.”
“And I will be in July. The tide’s not going to go out. It’s still going to be coming pretty strong at us. So the time will come when I’m being a helper in this situation. But it’s not quite yet.”
