St. J Approves Pricey Poop Plan

Changes in state environmental regulations have led to a large expense for the town of St. Johnsbury.
The town used its “Land Application Program” to dispose of biosolids from its wastewater treatment plant by spreading it as fertilizer on farm fields after treatment. The program, which was permitted and approved by the state, also benefited local farms enrolled in the program in Barnet, St. Johnsbury and Danville.
But the state began increasing regulations and testing requirements related to the program due to concerns about “PFOA’s” (Perfluorooctanoic acid) and concerns about potential groundwater and soil contamination. Then one of the farms that had been partnering with the town pulled out of the program.
So the town had to find another way to deal with its biosolids and on Monday night the select board voted to authorize the spending of $250,000 to contract with the Milton - based “P&H Senesac Inc.” to bring in a mobile “de-watering system” to the wastewater treatment facility on Bay Street to dry the biosolids and truck them off to a landfill.
“It just makes good fiscal sense to do it once rather than every few months,” said Selectman Kevin Oddy on Wednesday. “By approving this plan we save start-up and tear down costs each time. It also gives the town a bit of breathing room to institute a permanent solution to the problem.”
The town is working with engineers to develop plans and complete permitting to upgrade the wastewater plant with a permanent de-watering solution. Town officials say that once capital improvements are made, the expense of the disposal of the de-watered biosolids will be an ongoing operational expense.
The wastewater plant has about 1.2 million gallons of storage capacity for biosolids and currently has about 800,000 gallons of that storage used up.
P&H Senesac is expected to start removing and treating the biosolids from the wastewater plant on Monday.
Officials PFOA’s are found in household consumer products and food and will make their way into wastewater.
