U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect Rafael Ortiz held in pre-trial detention Thursday.
But Ortiz, whose criminal record dates back to 1995 and includes 11 felony convictions and ten probation violations, was not happy with the decision.
“Defamation of character! You’re destroying my character!” shouted Ortiz after the judge issued his decision.
Ortiz, 44, is being charged with felony unlawful transport of firearms in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The federal charge was filed after Ortiz was apprehended by Vermont State Police last week in Lyndonville on two outstanding arrest warrants in connection with an alleged armed robbery and high-speed chase in St. Johnsbury earlier this year.
U.S. District Court
On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey W. Davis argued to the court that Ortiz should continue to be held pending trial especially considering his recent arrests for drug trafficking in his home state of Connecticut.
“Mr. Ortiz has proven that he can’t be trusted to act lawfully while on bond or on release,” said AUSA Davis. “Mr. Ortiz was arrested and released in January of 2020 for felony drug trafficking. While he was out on a $150,000 bond out of Connecticut, Mr. Ortiz was arrested a second time for drug trafficking. This time he was released on a $10,000 bond. Since then, your honor, Mr. Ortiz has picked up two new arrests in the state of Vermont - one for a gunpoint robbery and a second for fleeing from police…”
But Ortiz’s new defense attorney, Ernest M. Allen, III, argued that the bail amounts set in Connecticut suggest his client is not a flight risk.
“Though he was out on $150,000 bail, the judge released him again on a much less amount of bail,” said Attorney Allen. “It strikes me that that indicates that the court in Connecticut knows that he’s not a risk to not appear. That they’ve been doing business with him for 20-30 years and he’s been a reliable person as far as appearing.”
The judge said he was ordering Ortiz to be detained due largely to his conduct while out on bail in other cases.
“His prior record reveals that he has had an almost unbroken period of involvement with the criminal justice system since he was 17,” said Judge Doyle. “Of further substantial concern to the court is that the conduct underlying these Vermont state cases allegedly occurred when Mr. Ortiz was released on bond in several matters pending before the Connecticut Superior Court…Mr. Ortiz’s failure to comply with conditions of release and probation is relevant to both the risk of non-appearance and the risk of danger to the community.”
The Vermont state charges pending against Ortiz include felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery with a weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and excessive speed. Ortiz is expected to be arraigned on the state charges at some point this summer.
Ortiz is being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Attorney Allen was appointed to represent Ortiz on the federal gun charge after Ortiz objected to the representation he received at his first federal detention hearing this week from his first court-appointed attorney.
