Federal Public Defender David McColgin was appointed during a detention hearing on Monday to defend Rafael Ortiz against a pending charge of felony unlawful transport of firearms in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
But the relationship broke down and ended quickly. In about 15 minutes.
“Objection!” said Ortiz suddenly, as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey W. Davis was making his argument to the court that Ortiz should continue to be held pending trial.
McColgin then met briefly with Ortiz via private Zoom link and then returned to public session with an announcement.
“Mr Ortiz has made clear that he wants new counsel appointed,” said McColgin. “He’s very dissatisfied with the way I handled this hearing…I think it would make the most sense at this point early in the proceeding to appoint new counsel.”
U.S. District Court Judge Kevin J. Doyle approved the change in counsel and then postponed the rest of the detention hearing until Thursday. Ortiz will remain in federal detention until then at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The court later appointed defense attorney Ernest M. Allen, III to replace McColgin.
Ortiz, 44, was apprehended by Vermont State Police in downtown Lyndonville last week after leading troopers on a foot chase near Broad Street until he was Tased and taken into custody. Police said he was in possession of a meat cleaver, a dagger and a 9 mm handgun.
During his brief tenure as Ortiz’s defense attorney, McColgin said he opposed the government’s motion to hold Ortiz pending trial and argued that his client was not a flight risk.
“Mr. Ortiz does have substantial ties to the community, both through his residence at Lyndonville and also his work as a roofing contractor,” said McColgin. “While he does have some dated violations of probation in the past, again, they are from quite a bit of time ago - 15-20 years ago - and I don’t think there would be any risk of flight…Under these circumstances, I think that there are conditions that can be set that would guarantee both the safety of the community and also Mr. Ortiz’s presence at any trial.”
But AUSA Davis argued that there are many reasons why Ortiz should remain behind bars.
“First and foremost, the facts of this case show that Mr. Ortiz presents both a risk of flight and a danger to the community,” said Davis. “The United States submits that Mr. Ortiz’ ties to Vermont are very weak at best.”
Davis also told the court that Ortiz has at least 11 felony convictions on his criminal record and approximately ten prior probation violations.
“Mr. Ortiz has proven that he can’t be trusted to act lawfully while out on bond,” said Davis.
According to court documents, Ortiz was the subject of two state arrest warrants when he was apprehended by state police last week.
In addition to the federal charge against him, Ortiz is also facing multiple state charges in Caledonia Superior Court in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street and other crimes in St. Johnsbury this year.
The state charges include felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery with a weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and excessive speed.
A records check indicated that Ortiz has several prior felony convictions in the state of Connecticut dating back to 1995 including criminal possession of a gun in 2017 - for which he was sentenced to five years with two years to serve in jail and three years of probation.
Ortiz’s record also shows a 2002 assault conviction and a 1994 sale of controlled substance conviction - both in Connecticut and both of which resulted in jail time.
A further records check by police revealed that Ortiz’s criminal history in Connecticut includes over a dozen convictions including several for possession or sale of narcotics, numerous probation violations and several resisting arrest charges.
His Vermont criminal record includes a dismissed cocaine and weapons possession case in 2012.
