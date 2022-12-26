St. J Armed Robbery Suspect Denied Removal Of Evidence By Federal Judge
Rafael Ortiz appears by video from jail in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, April 18, 2022.

A St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect has had his request to throw out evidence against him denied by a federal judge.

Rafael “Lex” Ortiz, 45, faces state and federal charges after being arrested on two outstanding state arrest warrants for the alleged robbery of Dylan Brink, 24, on Railroad Street.

