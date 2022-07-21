St. J Armed Robbery Suspect Wants Illegal Gun & Drug Evidence Thrown Out
Buy Now

Rafael Ortiz appears by video from jail in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, April 18, 2022.

A St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect also facing federal gun and drug charges says his alleged victim and several witnesses cannot be trusted because they have drug problems.

Rafael “Lex” Ortiz, 45, was arrested last year in Lyndonville on two outstanding state warrants for an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and allegations of reckless driving in St. Johnsbury.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments