St. J Armed Robbery Suspect Wants Illegal Gun & Drug Evidence Thrown Out

A St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect also facing federal gun and drug charges says his alleged victim and several witnesses cannot be trusted because they have drug problems.
Rafael “Lex” Ortiz, 45, was arrested last year in Lyndonville on two outstanding state warrants for an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and allegations of reckless driving in St. Johnsbury.
The most serious charge alleges that Ortiz robbed Dylan Brink, 24, at gunpoint on May 7, 2021, in the parking lot of Horizon’s Deli at 652 Railroad Street.
U.S. District Court
Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges pending against him.
Police said that during the arrest in Lyndonville, they found illegal drugs and guns in Ortiz’s possession which led to the federal charges. But Ortiz’s defense attorney, Robert W. Katims of Burlington, has now filed a motion in U.S. District Court arguing that the warrants and all the evidence seized during the arrest should be thrown out due to questionable statements by Brink and others.
The armed robbery case was investigated by St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary.
“At the time, Sergeant Cleary knew that Mr. Brink was an active drug user and frequented drug houses in the St. Johnsbury area,” wrote Attorney Katims in his motion. “In addition, Sergeant Cleary knew that Mr. Brink had numerous criminal convictions as well as charges pending against him, including a felony perjury charge.”
Attorney Katims argued that while the robbery was reported to have taken place in St. Johnsbury - near the St. Johnsbury Police Department - Brink immediately traveled out of town after the alleged incident.
“He does not go to the police, nor call the police, immediately after the alleged robbery,” wrote Attorney Katims.
Attorney Katims also argued that witnesses in the pending reckless driving case against Ortiz may have had other motivations when they spoke to St. Johnsbury Police. One of the witnesses is identified in the motion as Jack Granger who police say provided information to them about Ortiz.
“Upon arrest, Mr. Granger is found to be in possession of drugs,” wrote Attorney Katims. “Mr. Granger then offers to speak with Officer (Robert) Gerrish in the hopes of gaining favorable treatment.”
