St. J Armory Project Hits Historic Snag

There’s a historic snag in the planned redevelopment of the St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street.
The town wants to renovate the contaminated but historic structure into a new police and dispatch center using a lot of federal and state grant funding. That money is contingent on the town gaining approval from the state’s Division of Historic Preservation.
“It will be part of our funding,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Friday. “We need to get concurrence from them.”
Without the state’s approval, the town could lose some of that funding.
And now the state wants the town to change the design.
“One of the things that they asked us to look at was preserving some of the gambrel roof that’s on the back where the gym is,” said Whitehead.
The town’s plan is to keep the front section of the building that faces Main Street intact but remove the former “drill hall” section with the gambrel roof in back which was used for years as a gymnasium for the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department. Then, a new addition would be put on the rear of the building with a flat roof.
The town and its architects and historic consultants have considered the state’s idea but say it would be a change that would negatively impact the project.
“We looked at it but it makes the building so segmented that it doesn’t really do it justice,” said Whitehead. “The way that we’re requesting to move forward - which is to keep a flat roof on the addition - will actually look much better architecturally.”
According to town documents, the project architect - David Roy - of Wiemann Lamphere Architects - has also weighed in on the issue.
“As we studied alternative concepts, the idea of maintaining only a portion of the gambrel roof, although possible, failed to maintain the original proportions of the building and the presence of the drill hall as a prominent element of the overall structure,” wrote Roy in a summary of his findings. “The result was a massing that was awkward and disproportional with respect to the balance of the building. It was our assertion that trying to force this roof element into the design resulted in a less desirable outcome and one that did not respect the proportions and scale of the original structure.”
The St. Johnsbury Design Advisory Committee (DAC) - has also reviewed the Armory plans and has issued a letter supporting them.
“The DAC recommends proposed changes to the Armory,” reads the letter. “Specifically, removing the gambrel roof in order to provide better protection to the handicap ramp and entrance from snow and rain runoff. The expense and limitations of keeping the gambrel roof would result in architecture that would be visually awkward and would not enhance the building.”
Whitehead said the town will continue to work with the state to resolve the gambrel roof issue.
“It’s just a step we got to go through,” said Whitehead. “We’re working with them.”
The estimated cost of the project, including the site clean-up, is about $5 million dollars.
The 104-year-old Armory at 1249 Main St. has been closed for years due to environmental contamination including asbestos, lead and PCBs.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, was closed by the town in 2009.
