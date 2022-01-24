A St. Johnsbury man who fled the Caledonia County Courthouse last year after learning he was going to jail cut a pretty good deal with prosecutors.
Zackari R. Sevio, 27, ran out the front door of the courthouse in August as he was being arraigned on charges of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment for assaulting a 26-year-old woman at an Elm Street residence.
Caledonia Superior Court
Sevio turned himself in later that evening but ended up with new charges including felony escape.
The case was then transferred to Windsor County to avoid conflicts of interest by Caledonia County Court workers who witnessed the incident.
Then, on Nov. 8, 2021, the court approved a plea deal in which both felony charges against Sevio disappeared and gave him a fully suspended sentence.
According to court documents, Sevio pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and misdemeanor domestic assault - which had been amended down from the felony assault charge he was facing - in exchange for a 3-18 month sentence all suspended with three years of probation.
The felony escape charge and two counts of violating conditions of release were dismissed as part of the plea deal. Sevio was also ordered to pay $294 in court surcharges.
According to a report filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, a Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff providing security at the courthouse said Sevio ran away after being directed to speak with a pre-trial screener about possible alcohol abuse issues before being transported to jail.
“I spoke to Deputy Phil Brooks about the situation over the phone,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “Deputy Brooks related Sevio went into the hallway to talk to the screener, and Brooks said he turned and Sevio bolted behind him and ran out of the court.”
Sevio was not wearing handcuffs when he fled.
Police searched the area but did not locate Sevio. But he eventually turned himself into St. Johnsbury Police just before 6 p.m. that day. In addition to the escape charge, Sevio was also charged with violating conditions of release for contacting his alleged victim in the assault case while hiding from police off Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors Sevio had been facing a possible sentence of more than 26 years in prison and $32,000 in fines if convicted.
