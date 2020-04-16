The St. Johnsbury Select Board awarded its first Rental Housing Improvement Grants on Monday.
The program, which kicked-off in February, is funded in part by fees paid by landlords to register their properties with the town and money from the town’s economic development reserves.
Three projects totalling $6,313 were recommended for approval by the town rental housing review board which includes Patrick Shattuck, Irene Nagle, Alice Kitchel, Ronald Steen and Patricia Janssen.
On Monday, Janssen told the the select board the grant awards will result in nearly $18,000 in improvements to St. Johnsbury rental properties.
The board unanimously approved all three.
One is a $313 grant to address universal design and accessibility issues at rental property owned by Lawrence W. Dolan and Margaret Healey at 1429 Crepeault Hill Road. The improvements include grab bars in bathrooms and new interior and exterior door locks.
The board awarded two $3,000 grants to address safety and accessibility issues in two rental units at 212 Pleasant Street owned by Alicia Armstrong.
The total $6,000 grant will pay for a variety of improvements including exterior lighting, motion sensors, new locks, new kitchen doors that swing, non-slip flooring, lower wheelchair accessible counter tops, repairs of stairways and new thermostats.
There were a total of five applications but two were rejected by the review board because they were incomplete.
“They left out details which hampered us from making a really informed decision,” said Janssen. “Maybe they would like to apply again but in this round they did not qualify.”
The program is making up to $30,000 available this year to landlords for improvements.
Janssen told the board she hopes the town will host another round of grant applications later this year
“We are recommending that we have a second round of grant applications sometime in late spring or early summer to give more landlords opportunity to apply for this program,” said Janssen.
The grant program is designed to encourage landlords to invest in “Universal Design” modifications to rental properties to accommodate residents with a broad range of needs.
Possible Universal Design projects include the widening of doorways to allow for wheelchair access; a clear, level circulation route through the home; or adding an adjustable or lower kitchen counter to increase usability for children or a seated individual.
Grants up to $3,000 per unit were considered. A one-to-one cash match will be required from the property owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.