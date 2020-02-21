St. J Businessman Face Multiple Drug Charges Following Police Raids

Tony Burrington

A St. Johnsbury businessman arrested on a federal gun charge last week is now being accused by state police of selling heroin and trafficking large amounts of marijuana.

Tony Burrington Jr., 26, of Peacham has been held as a federal detainee at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility since the Vermont Drug Task Force searched his Peacham home at 1988 Old County Road and his used car and auto repair business at 572 Portland Street on February 14. Burrington was then taken into federal custody on a felony charge of unlawful transport of firearms by being a drug abuser in possession of a firearm.

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments