St. Johnsbury voters will have to decide two contested races for public office on Town Meeting day.
Four candidates with very different backgrounds and perspectives are trying to fill two open seats on two different boards. They include retired bio-technician Peter VanStraten and local veterinarian Lisa Whitney who are both running for an open seat on the school board. And local businessman David Roth and retired data analyst Steven Isham who are both running for an open seat on the select board.
Each candidate presented themselves to the public on Saturday night in a community forum held at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Peter VanStraten - School Board Candidate
“I have two kids at the school,” said VanStraten. “A third grader and a kindergartener. I spend a lot of time volunteering at the school. I’m on several committees there. Strategic planning committee, public relations, re-igniting education and the after-school program committee. I also attend all of the meetings that we have for the school board. I enjoy spending time there and doing that kind of work. It’s interesting. I’d like to give it a shot.”
Lisa Whitney - School Board Candidate
“I’m the mom of three kids - and a little bit of a dark horse here,” said Whitney. “Because none of my children have attended the St. Johnsbury School. They were all home schooled. So what I have to offer here is a fresh, unique perspective on education and ways that we can educate children. I definitely think outside the box on this form. I would like to bring that to our community. A real focus here on the cost of our education and the value of the education - making sure that what taxpayers are putting into that school is a good value to them. And equally important is the value to these children that we’re educating. Make sure that everyone’s really getting something out of it…”
David Roth - Select Board Candidate
“My family and I are here, not because I grew up here or not because we grew up here,” said Roth. “We chose St. Johnsbury specifically. We love the community. We love the people. We love the beauty. We love the history, we love the opportunities, we love the weather…I’m a drummer. I’m a passionate advocate for the inclusion of music and arts in school. I’m the immediate past chair of the Rock And Soul Forever Foundation founded by my friend and partner Stevie Van Zandt and Bono and a number of other luminaries…The fundamental roles of a select board member, I think, can be distilled to three broad concepts: One, Listen. Listen to the community - all members of the community - and seek out those who tend to be quiet. Number 2, help craft the agenda of the issues that need to be discussed based on that listening. Especially listening to those people whose interests are often overlooked…The job generally of government, I believe is to create conditions for success, but also to protect the vulnerable….And number 3, provide financial oversight of the town’s budget and resources…”
Steven Isham - Select Board Candidate
“I’m proud to be a Vermonter and I’m proud to have been born and raised in St. Johnsbury,” said Isham. “Serving on the select board will be a great opportunity for me to give back to the town I love…I was born here, in Brightlook hospital. Raised here, educated here. I know what it means to have classes at the Fairbanks Museum because I attended them…I know the value of the Athenaeum because I have spent thousands of hours in that building. And the Athenaeum is my favorite building in town…I know how important it is for community outdoor spaces, like ‘The Knob,’ because I played there as a boy…So when I go to make decisions on the select board I’m not going to be making theoretical decisions, because I have lived experience of St. Johnsbury and that gives me a wider understanding of what efficient use of tax money is…Ten years ago, I bought an 1853 farmhouse in East St. Johnsbury and I live there with my two Labrador Retrievers…If I’m elected to the select board, I’ll be the only member who lives outside the special services district and so that will widen the perspective of the select board.”
Town Meeting voting will be held in person at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Tuesday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. COVID precautions are recommended.
