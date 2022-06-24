St. J Car Thief Suspect Was Elm Street Sober House Patient

A suspect accused of stealing a car and other items in St. Johnsbury this week is a Windham County man who was staying at a local “sober house.”
He’s also not a big fan of the police.
Jude C. Mischke, 53, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to nine criminal charges related to a crime spree that started in St. Johnsbury and ended with his arrest in Bradford.
Orange Superior Court
Judge Timothy B. Tomasi set conditions of release and imposed a $200 cash bail after hearing from Orange County State’s Attorney Dickson Corbett.
State’s Attorney Corbett told the court that Mischke’s criminal record includes five convictions for assault on a law enforcement officer, three convictions for resisting arrest, domestic assault, violation of an abuse prevention order, three felony convictions, 31 misdemeanor convictions, five probation violations and eight prior failures to appear in court.
“He also has 15 pending dockets that include 5 pending counts of simple assault on police officers,” said State’s Attorney Corbett.
Mischke’s defense attorney told the court his client had been living at a sober house in St. Johnsbury called “Vermont Foundation Of Recovery.” The recovery organization publicly lists one of its sober houses at 87 Elm Street in St. Johnsbury.
According to court documents, Mischke was found in the back seat of a 2001 Toyota Highlander parked next to a gas pump at the Bradford Mini Mart in Bradford.
Police later learned that the car had been reported stolen from a Cliff Street address in St. Johnsbury and a further search of the vehicle revealed other items allegedly stolen from a West Burke woman.
Mischke’s new charges include drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and three counts of violating conditions of release.
As of Friday night, Mischke remained in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Mischke is facing a possible sentence of over eleven years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
